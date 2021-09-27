Bass officially enters Los Angeles mayor's race

Rep. Karen Bass Karen Ruth BassTim Scott says police reform talks collapsed with Dems over funding Democrats press Schumer on removing Confederate statues from Capitol Rep. Karen Bass to run for mayor of Los Angeles: report MORE (D-Calif.) officially launched her campaign to be Los Angeles mayor on Monday.

Bass made the announcement on Twitter, saying she was running “with my whole heart.” The six-term House member also stood up an official campaign website.

With my whole heart, I'm ready. Let's do this -- together.



I'm running for mayor.https://t.co/CLkJfFddHT — Karen Bass (@KarenBassLA) September 27, 2021

Bass had been hinting for weeks that she was eyeing the race, telling KPCC-LAist last month, “I have been overwhelmed and humbled by people pushing for me to do this, and I will say that I am seriously considering it.”

Bass likely enters the race as the early front-runner, bringing broad name recognition and deep roots to the country’s second-largest city.

Bass, 67, is a former Congressional Black Caucus chair. She was also considered as a potential running mate to President Biden Joe BidenPelosi sets Thursday vote on bipartisan infrastructure bill Pressure grows to cut diplomatic red tape for Afghans left behind President Biden is making the world a more dangerous place MORE during the 2020 presidential race.

Bass joins City Councilman and former state Senate leader Kevin de León (D), Los Angeles City Attorney Mike Feuer (D) and City Councilman Joe Buscaino (D) in the mayoral contest.

Current Mayor Eric Garcetti Eric GarcettiRep. Karen Bass to run for mayor of Los Angeles: report LA councilman launches run for mayor with focus on those who are 'barely holding on' LA City Council votes to crack down on protests outside homes MORE (D) has been tapped by Biden to serve as ambassador to India, though the Senate has not yet confirmed him to the role. Garcetti would have been term-limited out of office next year.

Bass’s candidacy also has broader implications for California, which will lose a congressional district in the redistricting process. Her decision to not run again for the House could ease competition as the map gets redrawn in the state.