Proposed Texas map adds two new congressional districts to Austin, Houston

Texas lawmakers are looking to carve out two new congressional districts in the Austin and Houston areas, according to a proposed redistricting map released on Monday.

The map, which was proposed by state Sen. Joan Huffman (R), would effectively lock in Republicans’ long-held advantage in Texas for another decade, reducing the number of competitive districts in favor of an incumbent protection strategy.

Twenty-three of Texas’s 36 congressional districts are currently represented by Republicans, with the rest by Democrats. Under the proposed map, the GOP would be in position to widen its advantage, creating 25 districts where voters broke for former President Trump Donald TrumpCheney says a lot of GOP lawmakers have privately encouraged her fight against Trump Republicans criticizing Afghan refugees face risks DeVos says 'principles have been overtaken by personalities' in GOP MORE and 13 that voted for President Biden Joe BidenPelosi sets Thursday vote on bipartisan infrastructure bill Pressure grows to cut diplomatic red tape for Afghans left behind President Biden is making the world a more dangerous place MORE.

Texas gained two new districts in the 2020 census, with metropolitan areas such as those around Austin and Houston responsible for much of the state’s population gain.

While the proposed map seeks to protect many incumbents from facing competitive reelection bids, it could create headaches for some members.

For example, it would pit Democratic Reps. Sheila Jackson Lee Sheila Jackson LeeBlack Caucus meets with White House over treatment of Haitian migrants Angelina Jolie spotted in Capitol meeting with senators Elon Musk after Texas Gov. Abbott invokes him: 'I would prefer to stay out of politics' MORE and Al Green Alexander (Al) N. GreenDemocratic anger grows over treatment of Haitian migrants Thousands march on Washington in voting rights push Rental aid emerges as new housing fight after eviction ban MORE against one another. Meanwhile, Rep. Dan Crenshaw Daniel CrenshawGOP seeks Biden referendum over vaccine mandates The Memo: Biden comes out punching on COVID-19 The Hill's 12:30 Report - Presented by AT&T - Texas's near abortion ban takes effect MORE’s (R) district would overlap with that of Rep. Sylvia Garcia Sylvia GarciaThree Democrats call for investigation into Sidney Powell to move 'swiftly' Overnight Energy & Environment — Presented by Climate Power — Manchin: key energy provision of spending package 'makes no sense' Six moderate Democrats raise concerns about spending bill's energy measures MORE (D).

The proposed map would also put Rep. Vicente Gonzalez (D), who narrowly won reelection last year, in a more competitive district. Meanwhile, other incumbents such as Rep. Henry Cuellar (D) would represent safer districts than their current ones.

Republicans have long held the reins of power in Texas. But Democrats have challenged the GOP more aggressively in recent years, motivated by a series of close races and the suburban shift toward their party.

If approved, however, the proposed map would help protect incumbents on both sides of the aisle, narrowing the number of competitive districts in play.

The maps unveiled on Monday are just drafts, meaning they could still change before winning final approval and being sent to Gov. Greg Abbott Greg AbbottTexas surpasses 4 million COVID-19 cases threshold The Hill's Morning Report - Presented by Alibaba - Democrats stare down 'hell' week Texas House Republican tests positive for coronavirus in latest breakthrough case MORE’s (R) desk.

This will mark the first round of redistricting in Texas since the Supreme Court’s 2013 decision doing away with the requirement that certain states get federal approval when making changes to election laws or congressional maps.