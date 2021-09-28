Internal poll shows Mandel leading crowded Ohio Senate GOP primary

Ohio state Treasurer Josh Mandel is in the lead in a crowded GOP primary to replace Ohio Sen. Rob Portman Robert (Rob) Jones PortmanRepublicans criticizing Afghan refugees face risks Anti-Trump Republicans on the line in 2022 too Major US port target of attempted cyber attack MORE (R), according to an internal poll conducted by WPA Intelligence.

The poll published on Saturday shows Mandel is at 37 percent, with author and venture capitalist JD Vance in second at 13 percent. Another 26 percent of voters were undecided.

WPA Intelligence claims Mandel’s double-digit lead is due to his “consistent and unwavering support of President Trump Donald TrumpJan. 6 committee chair says panel will issue a 'good number' of additional subpoenas Overnight Defense & National Security — Presented by AM General — Pentagon officials prepare for grilling Biden nominates head of Africa CDC to lead global AIDS response MORE and the Trump America First agenda.”

Investment banker Mike Gibbons came in third at 8 percent and former state GOP Chairman Jane Timken was in fourth at 6 percent.

Other candidates in the poll include Matt Dolan and Bernie Moreno, who both came in at under 5 percent.

Most of the candidates are adamant Trump supporters who are working to get his endorsement for the race. Vance has said he regrets his criticism of Trump during the 2016 presidential race, which have become a point of attack for his primary challengers.

Rep. Tim Ryan Timothy (Tim) Ryan Texas House Republican tests positive for coronavirus in latest breakthrough case Ohio Republican tests positive for breakthrough COVID-19 case The Hill's Morning Report - Presented by Alibaba - Government shutdown fears increase as leaders dig in MORE and attorney Morgan Harper are battling in the Democratic primary for Portman’s spot.

The poll was conducted from Sept. 20 to Sept. 23 and has a margin of error of plus or minus 4.3 percentage points.