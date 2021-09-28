Trump endorses Kari Lake to succeed 'RINO' Doug Ducey as Arizona governor

Former President Trump Donald TrumpJan. 6 committee chair says panel will issue a 'good number' of additional subpoenas Overnight Defense & National Security — Presented by AM General — Pentagon officials prepare for grilling Biden nominates head of Africa CDC to lead global AIDS response MORE endorsed Kari Lake in the Republican primary for Arizona governor.

In a crowded GOP field, Trump endorsed the former TV news anchor, saying she “will do a far better job than RINO [Republican in name only] Governor Doug Ducey Doug DuceyThe Hill's Morning Report - Presented by Alibaba - Government shutdown fears increase as leaders dig in Dozens of Republican governors call for meeting with Biden on border surge White House debates vaccines for air travel MORE—won’t even be a contest!”

“She is strong on Crime, will protect our Border, Second Amendment, Military, and Vets, and will fight to restore Election Integrity (both past and future!). She is against Covid lockdowns, Cancel Culture, and will end “woke” curriculum in our schools,” Trump said in his statement.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Kari Lake has my Complete and Total Endorsement. She will be a great Governor for the incredible people of Arizona!” he added.

Multiple Republicans are aiming to replace Republican Gov. Doug Ducey, who has served two consecutive terms in Arizona and is not eligible for reelection.

Among the candidates are Arizona Board of Regents member Karrin Taylor Robson, Arizona Treasurer Kimberly Yee and former U.S. Rep. Matt Salmon Matthew (Matt) James SalmonThe Hill's Morning Report - After high-stakes Biden-Putin summit, what now? Former Rep. Matt Salmon launches gubernatorial bid in Arizona On The Trail: Arizona is microcosm of battle for the GOP MORE (R-Ariz.)

Arizona voted in favor of Trump in the 2016 presidential election but swung for President Biden Joe BidenFord to bolster electric vehicle production in multi-billion dollar push Protesters demonstrate outside Manchin's houseboat over opposition to reconciliation package Alabama eyes using pandemic relief funds on prison system MORE in 2020, the first time in decades it went for a Democratic nominee.

Trump still falsely claims he won Arizona in 2020 and has gone after Ducey for not standing by his side in his incorrect claim.

"Good news! RINO Governor Doug Ducey of Arizona has restated the fact that he is not running for the United States Senate," Trump said back in June, AZCentral reported.

"It would not matter, however, because he could not get the nomination after failing to perform on the Voter Fraud in Arizona. Also, there is no way he would get my endorsement, which means, his aspirations would be permanently put to rest anyway,” he added.