Caitlyn Jenner says she would run again, calls on GOP to be 'more inclusive'

Caitlyn Jenner said Tuesday that while she would be open to running for political office again following her unsuccessful run in the California gubernatorial recall election, she argued that the Republican Party needs to first become “more inclusive.”

Jenner offered her vision for a better GOP while serving as a guest co-host on “The View,” on Tuesday, explaining that while the recall race “didn’t work out the way we wanted it to in the end,” she said her campaign was “one of the most rewarding experiences of my life.”

When asked if she would run again, Jenner responded, “Yes. I want to stay involved.”

“But there’s other things that I would like to do, and … one is try to get the Republican Party to be more inclusive,” the reality TV star explained.

Jenner went on to say that while she has “conservative economic values,” she is “socially, much more progressive.”

.@Caitlyn_Jenner calls her run for California governor "one of the most rewarding experiences" and says she would run again after the recall failed: "I want to stay involved."



"The Republican Party needs to change, and to be honest with you, I am the poster child for change."

California Gov. Gavin Newsom (D) was able to easily beat back the attempt to remove him from office this month, winning support from 62 percent of California residents with roughly 37 percent voting to recall him.

Jenner did not finish the race among the top 10 candidates who ran to replace Newsom, while Republican candidate Larry Elder was the overwhelming favorite, receiving support from 48 percent of those who participated in the replacement candidate question.

While she previously backed former President Trump, Jenner, who is transgender, revealed in a 2018 Washington Post op-ed that she "was wrong" when she thought Trump would "stand up" for the trans community.

Instead, Jenner said transgender Americans were “being relentlessly attacked by this president.”

When asked by co-host Joy Behar on Tuesday how she reacted to the Jan. 6 Capitol riot, when hundreds of Trump supporters sought to stop the certification of President Biden's election win, Jenner said it "obviously wasn't right."

“And we can't have that in our country,” she added. "We need to bring people together is what we need to do. We have a tendency in this country to put everybody in a box.”

"The Republican party needs to change, and to be honest with you, I am the poster child for change,” Jenner asserted.

GOP REACHING OUT TO MILLENNIAL, GEN Z VOTERS: The co-hosts and guest co-host @Caitlyn_Jenner question if Republicans will be able to get younger voters to swing to the right.

The former California gubernatorial hopeful said that change starts with “better candidates,” telling “The View” hosts that “old school” Republicans are hurting the party and efforts to make it more inclusive.

"I feel like [they] are destroying the Republican Party in so many ways, they have to move on," she argued. "There's got to be a next generation to come in, and I think they're out there."

"I'm hopeful that they're out there, but we have to change, we have to do a better job," she added.