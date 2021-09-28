Democratic group launching $1.7 million push for early voting in Virginia and Pennsylvania

A leading Democratic group is launching a $1.7 million push for early voting in Virginia and Pennsylvania, as voters head to the polls in the two key commonwealths.

The campaign launched by Priorities USA is meant to persuade voters to cast their ballots early and in person in Pennsylvania and Virginia, two commonwealths that are holding key races this fall, according to CNN.

The advertising blitz is also meant to keep voters involved with the electoral process ahead of the 2022 midterm elections, when voters will head to the polls to weigh in on the makeup of Congress.

Early voting is already underway in Virginia, where former Gov. Terry McAuliffe (D) is making a bid for his old seat against Republican opponent and former businessman Glenn Youngkin.

The two candidates are set to face off on Tuesday night in the final debate of the race, taking place at a community college in Northern Virginia. They have sparred on a number of issues throughout the campaign, including COVID-19 restrictions, abortion and the economy.

Virginians will also head to the polls to vote on all 100 seats in the House of Delegates, lieutenant governor and attorney general.

Priorities USA’s new blitz includes an ad titled “All of Us,” which is meant to target Black voters in Virginia, according to CNN. The ad encourages voters to cast ballots for “each other,” for individuals who “struggled before us,” “for those we’ve lost” and “for the next generation.”

“That’s who we’re voting for,” the ad concludes.

In Pennsylvania, voters are set to cast ballots for a number of municipal elections this fall.

Danielle Butterfield, executive director of Priorities USA, told CNN that their research indicates that “voting is a habit.”

“Beyond having greater power in their communities, voters who cast their ballots in local elections are more likely to make their voices heard on the national level,” she said.

“By making key investments now," she added, "Priorities is contributing to mobilization efforts that will pay dividends for years to come,” she added.

Priorities USA is one of the largest groups to weigh in on Democratic politics, according to CNN. It spent a considerable amount of money before the 2020 election in an effort to increase turnout in areas like Pennsylvania.

The group has already said it is expected to spend $20 million on voting rights programs in anticipation of the 2022 midterm elections. Those funds are largely meant to counteract new voting restrictions that were implemented this year by GOP-led legislators in key swing states.

The Hill reached out to Priorities USA for additional information.