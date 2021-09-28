Virginia governor's debate interrupted by third-party candidate

ALEXANDRIA, Va. — The final Virginia gubernatorial debate between Democrat Terry McAuliffe and Republican Glenn Youngkin was interrupted by third-party candidate Princess Blanding on Tuesday, forcing the forum to go to a commercial break.

Blanding, a member of the Liberation Party, and a few of her supporters were heard yelling at McAuliffe and Youngkin within the first 20 minutes of the debate, claiming she was not able to participate because of racism and that she had been shut out of the contest.

"You are not going to win, Terry," Blanding was heard shouting.

Moderator Chuck Todd Charles (Chuck) David ToddLawmakers gear up for spending bill, infrastructure votes Graham told Trump he 'f'd up' his presidency: book DHS secretary: We are working in a 'completely broken' immigration system MORE called for security and went to a commercial break.

#VaGov debate went to commercial after third part candidate Princess Blanding and her supporters interrupted pic.twitter.com/nJ6VnHcnLV — Julia Manchester (@JuliaManch) September 28, 2021

Blanding told reporters after she left the debate hall that the censorship of her candidacy was “racist,” “sexist,” “oppressive” and “a form of voter suppression.”

“Their goal is to make sure that Virginians don’t know that I exist so that they feel they have to choose between the lesser of two evils,” Blanding said.

The incident came as McAuliffe and Youngkin took part in the final gubernatorial debate ahead of Election Day in November. Polls have shown a tightening race, with Youngkin, a political newcomer, catching up to the former governor.