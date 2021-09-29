Lankford draws second GOP primary challenger in Oklahoma

A Republican Oklahoma state senator is launching a primary challenge to Sen. James Lankford James Paul LankfordBiden sidesteps GOP on judicial vacancies, for now COVID faith: Are your religious views 'sincerely held'? Overnight Defense & National Security — Presented by AM General — Afghan evacuation still frustrates MORE (R-Okla.).

Nathan Dahm announced his campaign on Wednesday in a video drawing close parallels between former President Trump Donald TrumpTexas not hiring private contractor for election audit Lack of helicopter space forced Ivanka Trump, Kushner to drop plans to meet Queen Elizabeth II: book Ex-Bush strategist Matthew Dowd running as Democrat for Texas lt. governor MORE and himself. Recalling his narrow win in a 2012 Republican state Senate runoff, he said that both he and Trump “put in the work” to overcome long political odds.

“What drew me to Donald Trump initially was his belief that he could pull off the impossible,” Dahm says in the video. “When he first came down the escalator, he faced insurmountable odds. But Trump put in the work and shocked the establishment and accomplished amazing things.”

He joins Tulsa pastor Jackson Lahmeyer in the GOP primary.

Dahm also took aim at so-called “RINO Republicans” — Republicans in name only — and blamed lawmakers like Sen. Mitt Romney Willard (Mitt) Mitt RomneyOvernight Energy & Environment — Presented by the American Petroleum Institute — PennEast drops pipeline plans despite Supreme Court victory Graham tries to help Trump and McConnell bury the hatchet GOP senator will 'probably' vote for debt limit increase MORE (R-Utah) and Reps. Liz Cheney Elizabeth (Liz) Lynn CheneyTrump-backed challenger to Cheney decried him as 'racist,' 'xenophobic' in 2016: report Cheney takes shot at Trump: 'I like Republican presidents who win re-election' The Hill's Morning Report - Presented by Alibaba - Democrats stare down 'hell' week MORE (R-Wyo.) and Adam Kinzinger Adam Daniel KinzingerCheney allies flock to her defense against Trump challenge The Memo: Trump's Arizona embarrassment sharpens questions for GOP The Hill's Morning Report - Presented by Alibaba - Democrats argue price before policy amid scramble MORE (R-Ill.) for turning on the former president.

“What did he get for fighting for us? He got abandoned by spineless politicians,” Dahm says. “They turned on President Trump and on the patriots who elected him. Now the media, the far left and RINO Republicans want 2020 to be the end of the story. They want Trump Republicans like me to just stay quiet and roll over as they usher in their new normal.”

Lankford, who first won his Senate seat in a 2014 special election after two terms in the House, easily won his first full term in the upper chamber in 2016 by a 43-point margin.

Lankford is among the Senate’s most conservative members. But he has drawn criticism from allies of Trump over his refusal to repeat the former president’s false claims about the 2020 election.