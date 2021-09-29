Milwaukee making pitch to host Democratic National Convention

Milwaukee Mayor Tom Barrett (D) wrote a letter to Democratic National Committee Chair Jaime Harrison Jaime HarrisonDemocrats unveil M voter registration campaign Trump's election fraud claims pose risks for GOP in midterms Top Democrats tout California recall with an eye toward 2022 MORE to say that the city is prepared to host the 2024 Democratic National Convention.

Wisconsin Public Radio reported that Milwaukee was one of 20 cities asked if it was interested in hosting the event.

"Our response is an enthusiastic YES," Barrett said in his letter.

Milwaukee was slated to host the convention in 2020, but the COVID-19 pandemic forced the event to be largely virtual.

"We navigated that complicated path leading up to the 2020 Democratic National Convention. While interrupted by a pandemic, Milwaukee was ready put on a great event. And, we are set to do it again," Barrett said in the letter.

The 2020 convention was expected to bring 50,000 people to Milwaukee along with a $200 million economic impact on the city, according to Wisconsin Public Radio.

Barrett's letter assured Harrison that Milwaukee was prepared with adequate facilities, hotels and a convention center to serve the 2024 event's needs.

"We are in a state and a region that is neither red nor blue. This is a location where both major political parties want to make a statement and encourage voters to join them," Barrett added.