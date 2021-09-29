Army veteran announces primary challenge to Mace in South Carolina

Iraq war veteran T.J. Allen on Tuesday announced a primary challenge to Rep. Nancy Mace Nancy MaceLawmakers making Instagram appearance before Free Britney rally at Capitol GOP seeks to keep spotlight on Afghanistan as Dems advance Biden's .5T spending plan At least 90,000 students have had to quarantine because of COVID-19 so far this school year MORE (R-S.C.), becoming the third candidate seeking to take her place as the GOP nominee for the state's 1st Congressional District.

Allen, who is originally from Tennessee, served two deployments in Iraq before being honorably discharged in 2012, according to his campaign website. After leaving the military, Allen moved to South Carolina where he has worked as a defense contractor ever since.

Allen cited the chaotic withdrawal of the U.S. military from Afghanistan as one of the things that compelled him to run for Congress. On social media, Allen has repeatedly called for President Biden Joe BidenVaccination increase includes largest Republican gain since April: Gallup Power grab? The Federal Reserve soon may be our only bank Ford asking salaried workers for vaccination status MORE to resign or be impeached due to the circumstances of the withdrawal.

On his campaign site, Allen's positions include strong support for the Second Amendment, opposition to mandates relating to the COVID-19 pandemic, and support for a flat tax and abolishment of the IRS.

Though Mace has also been critical of Biden for the exit from Afghanistan, Allen has blasted her for what he described as not holding the administration accountable.

"Joe Biden lied. The military presence in Afghanistan is gone, but Americans remain," he tweeted in August. "Where is @NancyMace ? Why isn't she demanding this administration be held accountable for the atrocities we've seen over the last two weeks? New today: people hanging by the neck from UH-60s. Next?"

The Post and Courier reported Allen described himself as a "Constitutional Conservative" during his campaign kickoff event in Ladson. Allen said his congressional campaign “started off as a joke, but then it got serious.”

“The current administration, coupled with a Democratic majority in both chambers of Congress, have proven to me that they cannot lead anyone, much less this great nation,” said Allen.

In addition to Mace, Allen will be facing off against fellow Army veteran Ingrid Centurion and military spouse Lynz Piper-Loomis.