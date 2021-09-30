Kelly leads in all potential head-to-heads of Arizona Senate race: poll

Sen. Mark KellyMark KellyTexas not hiring private contractor for election audit Arizona attorney general continues election investigation after audit flop LIVE COVERAGE: Senators press military leaders on Afghanistan MORE (D-Ariz.) is leading in head-to-head matchups with all of his potential Republican challengers in the Arizona Senate race, according to a new poll released Thursday.

The astronaut-turned-senator is seeking reelection in 2022 for a full Senate term. He was elected in 2020 to serve out the remaining term of the late Sen. John McCain John Sidney McCainWhoopi Goldberg signs four-year deal with ABC to stay on 'The View' Collins to endorse LePage in Maine governor comeback bid Meghan McCain: Country has not 'healed' from Trump under Biden MORE (R-Ariz.) who succumbed to brain cancer.

Republicans seeking to challenge Kelly include Arizona Attorney General Mark Brnovich, chief operating officer at Thiel Capital Blake Masters, founder of solar power company DEPCOM Power Jim Lamon and Retired Maj. Gen. Michael “Mick” McGuire.

ADVERTISEMENT

In a head-to-head matchup between Kelly and Brnovich, Kelly leads 43 percent to the attorney general’s 39 percent, according to a OH Predictive Insights survey. Kelly received 44 percent to McGuire’s 37 percent; 43 percent when paired against Lamon, who took in 36 percent; and 44 percent of versus Master’s 35 percent.

The polling firm noted that although Kelly did not receive more than 45 percent among any of the head-to-head matchups, 47 percent of voters think favorably of the senator versus 43 percent who think unfavorably of him.

“Evidently, Kelly is attempting to keep a low profile in an off-year while his opponents try to build up name recognition — a strategy that seems to be working, at least for now,” Mike Noble, OHPI's chief of research, said in a statement.

Cook Political Report rated Kelly's seat as "lean Democrat" in their Senate Race ratings in July, along with three others — Sens. Raphael Warnock Raphael WarnockDraft Georgia congressional lines target McBath, shore up Bourdeaux Trump says Stacey Abrams 'might be better than existing governor' Kemp Trump stokes GOP tensions in Georgia MORE (D-Ga.), Maggie Hassan Margaret (Maggie) HassanDemocrats see Harris as major player in midterms Hillicon Valley — Presented by Ericsson — Instagram 'pausing' kid-targeted plan Senators aim to increase oversight of cryptocurrency mining with new bill MORE (D-N.H.) and Catherine Cortez Masto Catherine Marie Cortez MastoDemocrats see Harris as major player in midterms Adam Laxalt to be called to testify in trial of Giuliani associate Former Sen. Heller to run for Nevada governor MORE (D-Nev.).

Kelly’s race will be watched especially closely because Arizona was among a handful of swing states that President Biden Joe BidenVaccination increase includes largest Republican gain since April: Gallup Power grab? The Federal Reserve soon may be our only bank Ford asking salaried workers for vaccination status MORE won in 2020. A recent audit conducted by Cyber Ninjas confirmed Biden’s win in Maricopa County despite former President Trump Donald TrumpTexas not hiring private contractor for election audit Lack of helicopter space forced Ivanka Trump, Kushner to drop plans to meet Queen Elizabeth II: book Ex-Bush strategist Matthew Dowd running as Democrat for Texas lt. governor MORE and others who have continued to question the results of the last presidential election.