Top Latino group endorses Hispanic for Nebraska House race

The Latino Victory Fund on Thursday endorsed Nebraska State Sen. Tony Vargas for Nebraska's 2nd Congressional District.



Vargas, who is the first Hispanic Democrat elected to the legislature in Nebraska history, would become the state's first Hispanic congressional representative if he won the seat.



“Tony has worked tirelessly for Nebraskans in the state legislature, and he possesses the ideal combination of experience and dedication to his community that makes him a great candidate to represent the 2nd District in Congress," said Nathalie Rayes, Latino Victory Fund president and CEO.





Nebraska's 2nd Congressional District currently covers Omaha and its suburbs, and is a majority urban district wherebeat formerin the 2020 election.The district's incumbent, Rep. Don Bacon (R-Neb.), said in March he will seek reelection, rather than make a run for governor.Still, it's a district where Democrats are competitive, rated an R+1 by the Cook Partisan Voter Index.As a state senator, Vargas represents an area anchored in Omaha, where he was previously a member of the Public Schools Board.Before elected office, Vargas was a public school teacher.Latino Victory Fund endorsed Vargas's state Senate runs in 2016 and 2020."Tony will fight for economic fairness, expanding educational opportunities, and access to affordable, quality health care. We are thrilled to support Tony because he’s an effective legislator and a true community leader whose voice is greatly needed on Capitol Hill,” said Rayes.

Updated 2:15