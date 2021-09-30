Noem severs ties with Lewandowski after harassment allegations surface

South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem Kristi Lynn NoemTrump operation replaces Lewandowski after claims of sexual impropriety South Dakota lawmakers to examine Noem meeting with official as daughter sought license Noem denies conservative site's report on affair with Lewandowski: 'A disgusting lie' MORE (R) is cutting off ties with Corey Lewandowski Corey LewandowskiThe Hill's Morning Report - Presented by Alibaba - To vote or not? Pelosi faces infrastructure decision Trump operation replaces Lewandowski after claims of sexual impropriety Noem denies conservative site's report on affair with Lewandowski: 'A disgusting lie' MORE, an aide to former President Trump Donald TrumpBiden and the Border Patrol: So good to have the 'adults' back in charge Lawmakers ask Air Force to 'pause all actions' on Space Command move Running against Trump is tried and true, but is Biden 'mentally sharp' enough for the job? MORE who was also advising her, following allegations that he sexually harassed a GOP donor at a charity event in Las Vegas last weekend.

Lewandowski had advised Noem as she saw her star rise from governor to national Republican star, fueling speculation she could make a run for the White House in 2024. Lewandowski helped introduce her to GOP movers and shakers and traveled with her across the country.

“Corey was always a volunteer, never paid a dime (campaign or official). He will not be advising the Governor in regard to the campaign or official office,” said Noem's communications director, Ian Fury.

The announcement is the latest fallout from a report this week that Lewandowski harassed Republican donor Trashelle Odom. Odom in a statement to Politico accused Lewandowski of grabbing her behind, making inappropriate sexual remarks and following her throughout the Las Vegas event.

"He repeatedly touched me inappropriately, said vile and disgusting things to me, stalked me, and made me feel violated and fearful," Odom said in her statement Wednesday.

Since the allegations were made public, Lewandowski was also removed from his role overseeing Trump’s super PAC.

Nebraska gubernatorial candidate Charles Herbster also dropped Lewandowski’s services Thursday.

“I have known Corey Lewandowski since 2015 when I was an early and steadfast supporter of Donald J. Trump for President,” Herbster said in a statement to Politico. “Most recently, Corey has been one of my senior campaign advisors as I run for governor of the state of Nebraska. I’ve asked Corey to step back from this role. Corey and his family will remain in my prayers.”

Prior to Odom’s allegations, Lewandowski’s services had been fiercely sought after in Republican politics, largely due to his proximity to Trump. Lewandowski had served as campaign manager for a time for Trump’s first presidential bid. He was removed from that role after an assault allegation was brought forward, but he ultimately found his way back into Trump’s inner circle.