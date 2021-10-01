Former state senator jumps into Missouri congressional race

A former state senator has jumped into the Missouri 7th district congressional race on Thursday.

Jay Wasson, a Republican who served in the Missouri House from 3002 to 2001 then Missouri Senate from 2011 to 2019, released his video announcement for the position.

“Our country has been hijacked by folks that frankly must have lost their minds,” Wasson said in the video.

ADVERTISEMENT

In the video, Wasson hit Democrats on issues such as immigration, the withdrawal from Afghanistan and critical race theory.

“I’m mad as hell about what they are doing to our country and our way of life,” Wasson said.

“There’s a lot that needs fixing in Washington,” Wasson added. “That’s why I’m running for Congress. It’s time to put America first again.”

There are several Republicans running in the primary in the district to replace the open seat left by Rep. Billy Long William (Billy) H. LongEmboldened Trump takes aim at GOP foes Republicans hit Biden over Afghanistan, with eye on midterms McCarthy: 'There will be a day of reckoning' for Biden MORE.

Other candidates include former state senators Mike Moon and Eric Burlison alone with physician Sam Alexander.