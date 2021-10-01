Bass gets mayoral endorsement from former California senator

Former California Sen. Barbara Boxer Barbara Levy BoxerFormer California senator prods Feinstein to consider retirement Trump decries 'defund the police' after Boxer attacked Former Sen. Barbara Boxer attacked in California MORE (D) on Friday endorsed Rep. Karen Bass Karen Ruth BassMore than half of police killings go unreported, study finds House passes bill to end crack and powder cocaine sentencing disparity New poll shows lasting support for Black Lives Matter with people of color MORE (D-Calif.) to be the next mayor of Los Angeles, just days after Bass formally announced her candidacy.

“I’ve had the pleasure of working with her over the years and can personally attest that she has exactly what it takes to be a great mayor: intelligence, experience, compassion and toughness. Karen is a uniter at a time when we desperately need that rare skill,” Boxer said in a statement.

Bass announced on Monday via Twitter that she was entering the race to run for mayor of Los Angeles after weeks of speculation. She had previously hinted that she was strongly considering the move in late August during an interview with KPCC/LAist.

Bass, who previously chaired the Congressional Black Caucus, was considered among a handful of potential vice presidential candidates for then-candidate Joe Biden before Kamala Harris Kamala HarrisSenate confirms Chopra to lead Consumer Financial Protection Bureau Echo chamber update: What you missed if you live in a bubble Biden and the Border Patrol: So good to have the 'adults' back in charge MORE was named.

She was also among a group of three lawmakers who held bipartisan talks on police reform this year, though they announced last month that those talks fell through.

Bass’s run for Los Angeles mayor comes after the city’s current mayor, Eric Garcetti Eric GarcettiBass officially enters Los Angeles mayor's race Rep. Karen Bass to run for mayor of Los Angeles: report LA councilman launches run for mayor with focus on those who are 'barely holding on' MORE (D), was tapped to be the U.S. ambassador to India by President Biden Joe BidenFrance (and Britain) should join the Quad Election denialists smacked down by Idaho secretary of state Under Biden, the US could fall further behind in the Arctic MORE in July, though his nomination has not been confirmed yet in the Senate.

Among the list of contenders also vying for the position are City Councilman Joe Buscaino (D) and Los Angeles City Attorney Mike Feuer (D).

So far, Bass also has received endorsements from several California Democratic House members, including Reps. Pete Aguilar Peter (Pete) Ray AguilarDingell fundraises off Greene altercation on Capitol steps Greene heckles Democrats and they fire back on Capitol steps Watch live: House Democratic leaders hold press conference MORE, Judy Chu Judy May ChuHouse passes bill to ensure abortion access in response to Texas law Overnight Health Care — Presented by Indivior —Pfizer: COVID-19 vaccine safe for young kids White House endorses bill guaranteeing abortion access MORE, Mike Levin, Ted Lieu Ted W. LieuThree Democrats call for investigation into Sidney Powell to move 'swiftly' McCarthy jokes it'll be hard not to 'hit' Pelosi with gavel if he is Speaker Court finds Democratic donor Ed Buck guilty of all charges in connection to two men's deaths MORE, Alan Lowenthal Alan Stuart LowenthalLooking to the past to secure America's clean energy future Shakespeare gets a congressional hearing in this year's 'Will on the Hill' Face mask PPE is everywhere now — including the ocean MORE, Katie Porter, Lucille Roybal-Allard Lucille Roybal-AllardBiden backs effort to include immigration in budget package Biden to meet with 11 Democratic lawmakers on DACA: report Latina lawmakers discuss efforts to increase representation MORE and Juan Vargas Juan C. VargasHouse passes political spending, climate change corporate disclosures bill Hispanic Caucus asks for Department of Labor meeting on COVID in meatpacking plants Hispanic Caucus requests meeting with private detention center CEOs MORE, according to her campaign website.