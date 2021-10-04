Omarosa Manigault Newman: Trump may not 'even be healthy enough' to run in 2024

Former White House aide Omarosa Manigault Newman in an interview that aired Sunday suggested former President Trump Donald TrumpAfghanistan's ambassador on whether Afghans will trust a U.S. president again: 'Not soon' Trump says he would beat DeSantis in potential 2024 primary Saudi government confirms first round of talks with Iran MORE may not be in good enough physical condition to run for president again in 2024.

"I think, going into 2024, I'm really more concerned that Donald Trump hasn't come forward and talked about his health," Manigault Newman said during an appearance on MSNBC.

"I don't know if he will even be healthy enough to run in 2024, and I think he needs to come clean to the American people about where he is on that before getting into a very stressful and strenuous race for the White House," added the former "Apprentice" contestant, who has known Trump for decades but fell out with the former president badly while he was in office.

Manigault Newman since has emerged as a leading critic of Trump following the publication of her book in 2018 titled “Unhinged: An Insider's Account of the Trump White House."

Trump sued Manigault Newman over her publication of details of her experiences while serving in the White House, arguing it violated a nondisclosure agreement. An arbitrator last week ruled statements from Manigault Newman were hardly included in privileged information.

The White House was criticized on several occasions during Trump's presidency for not being more transparent about his health. Trump, 75, was hospitalized with coronavirus in October and recovered.

Earlier this year, the Rev. Franklin Graham, an early supporter to the former president, told Axios "everything will depend on his health at that time," in regards to if Trump would run for president again.

"If he still has energy and strength like he does. I don't," Graham said. "You know the guy does not eat well, you know, and it's amazing the energy that he has."

Trump, who polling shows has the backing of a majority of Republican voters, has hinted at a 2024 presidential run but not announced his future political plans.

A spokesperson for Trump did not immediately return a request for comment.