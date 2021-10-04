Fetterman raises nearly $2.7 million in third quarter

Pennsylvania Lt. Gov. John Fetterman (D) raised nearly $2.7 million in the third quarter of 2021 for his Senate bid next year, bolstering his financial standing in what is expected to be a hard-fought Democratic primary.

Fetterman’s campaign said in a statement Monday that the haul was fueled by 94,000 donations, including money from over 24,000 first-time donors. It also marks a slight bump from the $2.5 million he raised in the second quarter.

The lieutenant governor has thus far raised more than $9.2 million in all of 2021.

“I could not be more proud and thankful that quarter after quarter our movement is continuing to grow even bigger,” said Fetterman. “I am blown away by the support we have across the Commonwealth, and the fact that we have donations from over 87% of Pennsylvania zip codes is amazing. On top of that, to have received well over 325,000 individual contributions from over 150,000 people is truly humbling.”

Fetterman has emerged as a prolific fundraiser in the crowded Democratic field in the Keystone State, which is hosting one of the 2022 midterm’s marquee contests to replace retiring Sen. Pat Toomey Patrick (Pat) Joseph ToomeyBlack women look to build upon gains in coming elections Watch live: GOP senators present new infrastructure proposal Sasse rebuked by Nebraska Republican Party over impeachment vote MORE (R).

Rep. Conor Lamb, Montgomery County Commission Chair Val Arkoosh and state Rep. Malcolm Kenyatta are among the other high-profile Democrats running for Toomey’s seat.

None have released third quarter fundraising yet, though they have been unable to keep financial pace with Fetterman.

The race is one of Democrats’ top pick-up opportunities in the Senate next year. The state narrowly went for former President Trump Donald TrumpAfghanistan's ambassador on whether Afghans will trust a U.S. president again: 'Not soon' Trump says he would beat DeSantis in potential 2024 primary Saudi government confirms first round of talks with Iran MORE in 2016 before swinging back narrowly to President Biden Joe BidenAfghanistan's ambassador on whether Afghans will trust a U.S. president again: 'Not soon' Biden heading to Michigan to promote agenda amid Democratic infighting Manchin clashes with fellow Democrats over fossil-fuel demands MORE last year. A flip would be a significant boon to Democrats, who are holding on to a 50-50 majority in the Senate and defending seats in states like Arizona, Georgia, Nevada and New Hampshire.

Veteran Sean Parnell and businessman Jeff Bartos are the two most prominent candidates running in the GOP primary.