Trump favorability hits new high in Iowa poll

Former President Trump’s approval rating in Iowa hit a new high in the Des Moines Register-Mediacom Iowa Poll as he mulls a comeback White House bid in 2024.

The poll showed that 53 percent of Iowans approve of Trump, while 45 percent disapprove and just 2 percent have no opinion.

Trump is viewed favorably by 91 percent of Iowa Republicans. Independents are more split, with 48 percent viewing him favorably and 49 percent having an unfavorable view of the former president.

The poll comes ahead of a rally Trump will hold in the Hawkeye State Saturday, marking one of his most visible appearances in the first-in-the-nation caucus state.

Trump has teased a presidential campaign in 2024 and has begun laying the groundwork, including hiring staff members in Iowa, getting back on the trail to hold rallies and issuing endorsements to allies.

Several polls have shown that Trump would likely coast to the GOP nomination in three years if he ran, and a bid is expected to largely clear the field of other primary contenders. A strong showing in the Iowa caucuses would mark a substantial step in a potential 2024 campaign.

Based on the poll, he’d also likely perform well against President Biden Joe BidenAfghanistan's ambassador on whether Afghans will trust a U.S. president again: 'Not soon' Biden heading to Michigan to promote agenda amid Democratic infighting Manchin clashes with fellow Democrats over fossil-fuel demands MORE in the erstwhile swing state. The current president’s approval rating stands at just 31 percent in Iowa, with 62 percent of adults disapproving of the job he’s doing.

The Des Moines Register-Mediacom Iowa Poll surveyed 805 Iowa adults from Sept. 12 to 15 and has a margin of error of 3.5 percentage points.