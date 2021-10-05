Democratic lieutenant gubernatorial nominee Hala Ayala, Everytown launch ad campaign

Democratic Virginia lieutenant gubernatorial nominee Hala Ayala and the gun control advocacy group Everytown for Gun Safety rolled out a $200,000 ad campaign on Tuesday highlighting Ayala's record on the issue ahead of Election Day next month.

The ad, which was first released to The Hill, features Ayala talking about how she lost her father because of gun violence when she was two years old. Additionally, Ayala discusses her record expanding background checks as a Virginia state delegate.

The 30-second spot will be broadcast on television, radio, and digital platforms in media markets across Virginia.

"This November, the progress Virginia has made to end gun violence is on the line," Ayala said in a statement. "While my opponent would take Virginia backwards and undo all the progress we’ve made to build a safer Commonwealth, I’ll build on our work in the General Assembly and continue to fight for gun safety reforms as Lieutenant Governor.”

Everytown announced last month that it plans to spend $1.8 million to elect Democratic gubernatorial nominee Terry McAuliffe and other Democrats running in Virginia this November. The group played a major role in the state's 2019 elections where it spent $2.5 million in the legislative elections. Democrats took control of both legislative chambers in the 2019 races.

“When it comes to gun safety, the choice for Virginia’s Lieutenant Governor couldn’t be clearer: Hala

Ayala, who helped pass landmark gun safety laws, or Winsome Sears, who uses an assault rifle as a PR

prop,” said the group's president John Feinblatt.

Ayala, who was was first elected to the House of Delegates in 2017, is slated to face Republican Winsome Sears in November. If elected, either woman will be the first woman of color to hold the office in Virginia history.

The lieutenant governor role is of major importance in the state's Senate where it can cast a tie-breaking vote. Democrats currently control 21 seats, while Republicans hold 19.