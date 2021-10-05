New Trump super PAC formed after accusations of misconduct

Allies of former President Trump Donald TrumpTop US and Israeli security officials to discuss Iran, Palestinians in Washington State AG seeks meeting with TikTok CEO over 'Slap a Teacher' challenge On The Money — Presented by NRHC — Biden plays debt limit hardball with McConnell MORE have launched a new super PAC after Corey Lewandowski Corey LewandowskiThe Hill's Morning Report - Presented by Alibaba - Democrats still at odds over Biden agenda Noem severs ties with Lewandowski after harassment allegations surface The Hill's Morning Report - Presented by Alibaba - To vote or not? Pelosi faces infrastructure decision MORE was removed as the head of another pro-Trump super PAC following allegations of sexual misconduct.

The new group, dubbed Make America Great Again, Again, will be led by former Florida Attorney General Pam Bondi, a longtime ally of the former president. Kimberly Guilfoyle Kimberly GuilfoyleTrump to Pence on Jan. 6: 'You don't have the courage' Trump unhappy with Guilfoyle backing Greitens: report Giuliani to stump for Greitens in Missouri MORE, a former Trump campaign official and the girlfriend of Trump’s oldest son Donald Trump Jr., will serve as the super PAC’s national finance chair.

The super PAC will back candidates endorsed by Trump who “have proven to be fighters of the MAGA movement,” the group said in a statement announcing its formation, using the acronym for Trump’s campaign slogan “make America great again.”

“We look forward to building on the success of MAGA Action with our new committee, Make America Great Again, Again!” Bondi said. “We are thrilled to continue to support America First candidates in the midterms and beyond."

The new super PAC will effectively replace Make America Great Again Action as the singular super PAC authorized by Trump. MAGA Action’s net assets will be transferred to MAGA, Again, the group said.

The new effort by Trump’s allies comes as Lewandowski, a former Trump campaign manager who led MAGA Action until last week, finds himself isolated from the former president’s orbit.

Lewandowski was accused last week by Trump donor Trashelle Odom of sexual harassment and inappropriate touching during a dinner event in Las Vegas.

Following those allegations, a spokesperson for Trump said that Lewandowski would be removed from his role at MAGA Action and would “no longer be associated with Trump World.”

Still, Lewandowski remains on the board of MAGA Action, prompting Trump’s allies to launch the new super PAC.