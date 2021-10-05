Gottheimer raises $1M in third quarter, has $11M in the bank

Rep. Josh Gottheimer Joshua (Josh) GottheimerThis week: Democrats regroup after setback on Biden agenda Juan Williams: Pelosi shows her power Who's the boss? Pelosi's legacy sealed after kowtowing to 'the Squad' MORE (D-N.J.) pulled in more than $1 million in the third quarter of the year, sending him into the final three-month stretch of 2021 with more than $11 million in the bank.

Gottheimer’s third-quarter haul brings his total fundraising for the year to more than $3 million, a significant sum for a year without any regularly scheduled federal elections. His third-quarter total was first reported on Tuesday by the New Jersey Globe.

A moderate Democrat in his third term, he has found himself at odds with House progressives in recent weeks over a $1.1 trillion bipartisan infrastructure bill.

He and other House moderates have sought a quick vote on the infrastructure package, which includes funding for the country’s roads, bridges and broadband, among other public works. More liberal lawmakers, however, have sought to tie that bill’s fate to that of a $3.5 trillion social policy and climate change package.

But Gottheimer’s massive haul gives him a financial cushion against a potential primary challenge as he heads into the 2022 midterms.

His district, New Jersey’s 5th, is among a few dozen across the country that will determine control of the House next year. Prior to Gottheimer’s win in 2016, Republicans had held the district for more than three decades.

Since then, Republicans have repeatedly attempted to take him out. Gottheimer defeated Republican John McCann in 2018 by a nearly 14-point margin. He won reelection once again last year, beating Republican Frank Pallotta by more than 7 points.

Republicans are preparing to take another shot at ousting Gottheimer next year. He’s one of nearly 60 House Democrats on the National Republican Congressional Committee’s target list for 2022.