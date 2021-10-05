DNC tells unvaccinated workers they could face termination: report

The Democratic National Committee (DNC) has reportedly told employees who are not vaccinated against the coronavirus that they could face termination.

In an internal email obtained by Politico, the DNC’s Chief Operations Officer Monica Guardiola said that unvaccinated workers could face “termination” if they have not obtained legal exemption for the jab.

The policy goes into effect when in-person work begins at DNC headquarters, the outlet reported.

All employees will be returning to the office in January 2022. However, some workers will begin in-person work this month and into November.

Guardiola said the policy was part of President Biden's national COVID-19 strategy and was "a critical tool to combat COVID-19 and save lives in the months ahead."

The DNC didn’t respond to a request for comment from Politico. The Hill has reached out to the DNC for comment.

The email comes after Biden announced a new mandate last month for employers with at least 100 workers to require vaccinations or frequent testing.

The rule implementing the mandate is still being drafted by the Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) and is expected to come out within the next month. Some companies, such as Tyson Foods, United Airlines and several hospitals, have already mandated vaccines ahead of the guidance.

An OSHA official told The Hill last week that there was “no reason to wait” on mandating vaccines, “and we encourage every company to do what will boost vaccinations.”