Greene challenger raises $1.3M in latest quarter

A U.S. Army combat veteran who is waging a bid against Rep Marjorie Taylor Greene Marjorie Taylor GreeneGOP efforts to downplay danger of Capitol riot increase The Memo: What now for anti-Trump Republicans? Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene says she's meeting with Trump 'soon' in Florida MORE (R-Ga.) raised more than $1.3 million in the latest quarter, a large haul for the longshot Democratic candidate vying to replace the firebrand first-term Republican.

Marcus Flowers’s campaign is set to announce on Tuesday that he raised more than $1.3 million between July and September, leaving him with more than $1 million cash on hand, according to the Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

Flowers reportedly received donations from more than 162,000 contributors, and at least 110,000 unique donors in all 50 U.S. states have financially supported his campaign.

The candidate said he will use his funds to finance a “big expansion of our in-district paid staff and our in-district volunteer team,” according to the Atlanta-Journal Constitution.

Flowers, a former State Department and Pentagon contractor, launched his campaign for the House earlier this year, pledging to oust Greene while knocking her for what he called “twisted conspiracy theories.”

In his announcement video, Flowers said those theories “may have made her famous, but they haven’t done a damn thing to help people here in our district.”

“Now I'm running for Congress because Georgians deserve better. Better health care, COVID relief and real representation,” he added.

Flowers’s mission to replace Greene, however, will likely be an uphill battle, as the GOP congresswoman has become a prominent figure among some pockets in the Republican Party in her first months in office, particularly those who support former President Trump Donald TrumpTop US and Israeli security officials to discuss Iran, Palestinians in Washington State AG seeks meeting with TikTok CEO over 'Slap a Teacher' challenge On The Money — Presented by NRHC — Biden plays debt limit hardball with McConnell MORE.

She is also a prolific fundraiser: since the end of June Greene has raised more than $4.7 million, leaving her with more than $2.8 million cash on hand.

Flowers, however, will first have to best a number of other Democratic challengers before potentially taking on Greene in a general election.

Georgia businesswoman Jennifer Strahan, Rome City Commissioner Wendy Davis, Holly McCormack and Lateefah Conner are all also vying for the Democratic nomination.

Flowers, though, is in a strong position after receiving endorsements from former Sen. Max Cleland (D-Ga.), ex-Ambassador Andrew Young, VoteVets and other national organizations, according to the Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

On the GOP side, Mark Clay is challenging Greene.

The Hill reached out to Greene for her quarter three fundraising haul.