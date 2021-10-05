GOP opens Hispanic community center in border town as part of Latino outreach

The Republican National Committee (RNC) on Tuesday opened a Hispanic Community Center in a Texas border town as the party ramps up its Latino outreach efforts ahead of the 2022 midterm elections.

The center opened in McAllen, a city that sits on the border of Texas and Mexico.

The McAllen location is the fourth community office that has been set up by the RNC. The committee has also established sites in Laredo, Texas – another border city – Milwaukee and Doral, Fla.

The party is also reportedly preparing to create a center in San Antonio, according to NBC News.

“Hispanic Heritage Month is the perfect opportunity to celebrate the Hispanic community by opening our second community center in Texas this year,” RNC Chairwoman Ronna McDaniel Ronna Romney McDanielBiden hasn't visited the border in over a decade — his policies show it GOP seeks Biden referendum over vaccine mandates RNC vows to sue over Biden vaccine, testing mandate MORE said in a statement.

“Hispanics have a home in the Republican Party, and we look forward to welcoming the McAllen community as we work together to stop the Democrats’ socialist agenda and defend the American dream,” she added.

The RNC is using the establishments as a strategy to hold and increase the support then-President Trump Donald TrumpTop US and Israeli security officials to discuss Iran, Palestinians in Washington State AG seeks meeting with TikTok CEO over 'Slap a Teacher' challenge On The Money — Presented by NRHC — Biden plays debt limit hardball with McConnell MORE received among Latinos, according to NBC News.

The community centers will be equipped with a dedicated staffer who is from within the community, according to the RNC. That individual will be tasked with establishing relationship with minority voters, recruiting and training volunteers from the area to conduct voter registration and turning out voters.

The new community centers are part of the RNC’s multimillion-dollar effort to focus organizing efforts in communities that have high Asian-Pacific American (APA), Black and Hispanic populations throughout the country.

The committee said it is opening the centers early to ensure that Republicans can make progress with minority voters with the ultimate goal of taking control of the House and Senate in 2022.

The party has already opened APA community centers in Orange County, Calif. and Atlanta, as well as its first Black community center in Cleveland.

Macarena Martinez, the RNC’s Texas spokeswoman, told NBC News that the committee will be advertising the community centers as gathering places rather than election offices.

She said they will be locations where members of the community can go to watch movies and hold religious services, among other activities.

While Latinos broke for then-candidate Joe Biden Joe BidenTop US and Israeli security officials to discuss Iran, Palestinians in Washington On The Money — Presented by NRHC — Biden plays debt limit hardball with McConnell Highway bill's long and winding road MORE two-to-one nationally during the 2020 presidential election, Trump secured majority support from Latinos in Florida, and secured a considerable amount of support among the Latinos in counties that are traditionally Democratic-Latino strongholds, according to NBC News.