Senate Republicans' campaign arm raises over $25 million in third quarter

Senate Republicans’ campaign arm hauled in over $25 million in the third quarter of 2021, a hefty haul as the battle for the upper chamber heats up.

The National Republican Senatorial Committee (NRSC) said the figure was fueled by $9.5 million in September alone and that its entire fundraising for all of 2021 thus far totals $76.2 million. The group also has $27.7 million cash on hand and no debt.

“Democrats are seeing slumping poll numbers and declining enthusiasm among voters as Joe Biden Joe BidenBiden announces nominations for Arts and Humanities endowments Biden and Xi agree to abide by Taiwan agreement On The Money — Presented by NRHC — Democrats cross the debt ceiling Rubicon MORE and [Senate Majority Leader] Chuck Schumer Chuck SchumerLifting the SALT cap could reduce charitable giving 92 legal scholars call on Harris to preside over Senate to include immigration in reconciliation Schumer: Congress needs to raise debt ceiling by end of the week MORE (D-N.Y.) fail hardworking Americans from all walks of life. Meanwhile, the NRSC is seeing strong grassroots energy to elect a Republican Senate majority to serve as a check on Joe Biden’s radical, reckless, socialist agenda. This quarter alone we brought in more than 56,000 first-time donors to the party – more than half of all of our first-time donors this year,” said Sen. Rick Scott (R-Fla.), the NRSC chair.

“American families are clearly rejecting Democrats’ reckless tax hikes, inflation-inducing spending, and border crises. The momentum is on Republicans’ side and will only continue to build as Democrats push their reckless, anti-American agenda.”

The Democratic Senatorial Campaign Committee (DSCC), the NRSC’s counterpart, has not yet said how much it raised in the third quarter. The DSCC raised $6.1 million in August and had $10.4 million cash on hand.

Both parties are waging a fierce battle for control of the Senate, which is currently split 50-50. Democrats hold the majority due only to Vice President Harris’s tie-breaking vote.

Republicans, thus, need to flip just one seat to win control of the chamber, seeing prime opportunities in Arizona, Georgia, Nevada and New Hampshire. However, the GOP is defending 20 seats to Democrats’ 14, including in battleground states like North Carolina, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin.