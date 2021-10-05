Trump endorses Diehl for Massachusetts governor, slams 'RINO' Baker

Former President Trump Donald TrumpTop US and Israeli security officials to discuss Iran, Palestinians in Washington State AG seeks meeting with TikTok CEO over 'Slap a Teacher' challenge On The Money — Presented by NRHC — Biden plays debt limit hardball with McConnell MORE on Tuesday endorsed former state Rep. Geoff Diehl for Massachusetts governor, slamming current Republican Gov. Charlie Baker and calling him a “RINO,” meaning "Republican in name only."

“Republican gubernatorial candidate Geoff Diehl of Massachusetts looks very much forward to his run against ‘RINO’ Governor Charlie Baker, who has done nothing for the Republican Party and has driven Massachusetts energy costs into, by far, the highest in the Nation—monthly electric bills, and all else, are not even close to being where they should be,” Trump said in the opening of his lengthy endorsement.

Baker, a Republican governor in a Democratic state, has been vocal about his opposition to Trump, even calling for his impeachment at one point.

Diehl stuck by the former president’s side and told Baker to “retract his stance.”

Trump slammed Baker in the endorsement, saying he has done nothing for the police or crime, failed at the state’s vaccination rollout and has “totally abandoned the principles of the Republican Party.”

“Geoff Diehl, on the other hand, is a true patriot, a believer in low energy costs and our independent energy policy (which was just obliterated by the Biden Administration with energy costs soaring!),” Trump said.

“Geoff is strong on Crime, Election Integrity, our now under siege Southern Border, loves our Military, and has a big focus on taking care of our Vets. Geoff Diehl will be an outstanding Governor for the state of Massachusetts, and it is my honor to give him my Complete and Total Endorsement!” he added.

Diehl announced his run against Baker back in July, while Baker has yet to declare if he will run for reelection.

Diehl previously served in the Massachusetts state House from 2011 to 2019 and launched a failed Senate campaign against Sen. Elizabeth Warren Elizabeth WarrenFed's internal watchdog to review trades by top officials Christie: 2020 Joe Biden 'is now officially dead and buried' Senate Democrats dial down the Manchin tension MORE (D-Mass.) in 2018.