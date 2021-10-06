GOP holds advantages on security, prosperity in new Gallup poll

Republicans hold an advantage over Democrats with voters on the issues of security and prosperity, according to a new Gallup poll released on Wednesday.

Fifty-four percent of respondents said they believe the GOP is better than the Democratic Party when it comes to protecting the nation from international threats, while 39 percent said they thought Democrats were better than Republicans on the issue.

On "ensuring the nation is prosperous," Republicans held a nine-point advantage over Democrats, 50 percent to 41 percent.

However, when asked "which party can better handle whichever issue it deems the most important facing the country," respondents were split, with 41 percent favoring the GOP and 38 percent favoring Democrats.

The survey comes as President Biden Joe BidenBiden announces nominations for Arts and Humanities endowments Biden and Xi agree to abide by Taiwan agreement On The Money — Presented by NRHC — Democrats cross the debt ceiling Rubicon MORE's economic agenda and the U.S.'s chaotic withdrawal from Afghanistan under his command have dominated the headlines.

Biden has been attempting to unite both sides of his party to pass the bipartisan $1.2 trillion infrastructure package through the House, while simultaneously passing a $3.5 trillion reconciliation bill, which largely addresses a number of liberal priorities. But Republicans are steadfastly opposed to the $3.5 trillion bill, saying it's a government spending spree amid rising prices and inflation in the U.S.

Republicans have also hit the president over his handling of the U.S. exit from Afghanistan, which saw the deaths of Afghan civilians and American service members. Republicans have telegraphed that they plan to hit Biden on these issues, in particular the economy, in next year's midterm elections.

The Gallup survey was conducted September 1-17 among, 1,005 adults living in the U.S. The margin of error is plus or minus 4 percentage points.