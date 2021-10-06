Markey endorses Michelle Wu in race for Boston mayor

Massachusetts Sen. Ed Markey Ed MarkeyFour big takeaways from a tough hearing for Facebook Facebook comes under stark criticism at whistleblower hearing Why is Biden doubling down on Trump's nuclear expansion? MORE (D) endorsed Boston gubernatorial candidate Michelle Wu on Wednesday, emphasizing her support for a city-level Green New Deal.

“I’m endorsing Michelle Wu for mayor of Boston because it’s time for a Boston Green New Deal,” Markey said in a video posted on Twitter.

“Michelle is a climate leader and she will make sure that the systemic changes are made in the city of Boston for every child, every family, every worker, so that they can live and work in a sustainable environment,” he added.

Wu, an at-large member of the city council, will face off against Dorchester council member Annissa Essaibi George in November, after both candidates advanced in last month’s mayoral runoff race.

The race, regardless of who comes out on top, will be historic: with two women on the ballot, the winner will become the first woman elected to serve as Boston’s mayor.

Wu and Essaibi George are looking to replace acting Mayor Kim Janey, who was elevated to the post after former Mayor Marty Walsh Marty WalshHouse Democrats call on Labor secretary to regulate internships Boston set to elect first female mayor Democrat Michelle Wu advances in Boston mayoral election MORE resigned to serve as Secretary of Labor upon President Biden Joe BidenBiden announces nominations for Arts and Humanities endowments Biden and Xi agree to abide by Taiwan agreement On The Money — Presented by NRHC — Democrats cross the debt ceiling Rubicon MORE's nomination.

Wu is also endorsed by Sen. Elizabeth Warren Elizabeth WarrenOn The Money — Presented by NRHC — Democrats cross the debt ceiling Rubicon Trump endorses Diehl for Massachusetts governor, slams 'RINO' Baker Overnight Energy & Environment — Manchin opens door for .9T to .2T spending bill MORE (D-Mass.), the state’s other U.S. Senator, while Essaibi George has secured support from state Rep. Kevin Honan (D) and a number of business groups.

Essaibi George is also seen as a close ally of Walsh.



Markey said he is planning to phone bank for Wu on Thursday, adding that the duo — referring to them as Markeyverse and the Wuverse — will “work hard to make sure that we implement a Green New Deal.”

“If we want to elect Michelle, we have to do the work. We can’t agonize, we have to organize and do it in a way that puts the Green New Deal on the ballot,” he added.

“The Wu Train is moving down the track to election night, we need to get on board and make sure that the Green New Deal for Boston comes in a victor on election night with Michelle Wu,” he added.

A key pillar of Wu’s campaign is climate justice, for which the campaign has proposed a “city-level Green New Deal” that outlines “an ambitious policy roadmap for delivering the kinds of structural changes we need in order to provide our kids a future built on sustainable energy, good jobs, and healthy, connected communities,” according to her website.

Markey has been a vocal supporter of climate legislation. In April, the senator reintroduced the Green New Deal with Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez Alexandria Ocasio-CortezFar-left bullies resort to harassing, shaming Kyrsten Sinema — it won't work Facebook blames outage on 'faulty configuration change' Democrats face tough choices on trimming spending package MORE.

Her campaign is also focusing on housing affordability, education equity, public safety, and economic justice and workers’ rights, among other issues.

Wu welcomed Markey’s support, writing on Twitter “’m so excited to welcome Sen. @EdMarkey to our campaign—a leader who deeply understands the urgency of climate justice & why we need a Boston Green New Deal.”