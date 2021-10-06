End Citizens United, Let America Vote endorse Mandela Barnes, Cheri Beasley ahead of 2022

End Citizens United and Let America Vote rolled out their first Senate endorsements ahead of next year's midterms on Wednesday, throwing their support behind former North Carolina Supreme Court Justice Cheri Beasley (D) and Wisconsin Lt. Gov. Mandela Barnes (D).

“As a U.S. Senator, Cheri will fight on behalf of working families by protecting their freedom to vote and standing up to Washington dark money and corporate special interests," the groups said in a statement. "We're proud to endorse her campaign and are excited to help her continue to make history when she wins next November."

End Citizens United called Barnes "a leader in the fight for good government and voting rights" in a separate tweet on Wednesday.

"We can expand the Democratic majority in Wisconsin with Lt. Gov. Barnes leading the way," the group said.

End Citizens United and Let America Vote are respectively devoted to limiting the power money has in politics and combatting voter suppression. The groups endorsed President Biden Joe BidenBiden announces nominations for Arts and Humanities endowments Biden and Xi agree to abide by Taiwan agreement On The Money — Presented by NRHC — Democrats cross the debt ceiling Rubicon MORE's presidential bid last year.

North Carolina and Wisconsin are likely to be two of the nation's most closely watched Senate races. The non-partisan Cook Political Report rates both as toss-ups. Democrats and Republicans are currently tied in the upper chamber, with Vice President Harris serving as a tie-breaking vote in Democrats' favor.

Beasley is running for outgoing Sen. Richard Burr Richard Mauze BurrVeteran, author launches US Senate campaign in North Carolina Anti-Trump Republicans on the line in 2022 too The Hill's Morning Report - Presented by Alibaba - Biden jumps into frenzied Dem spending talks MORE's (R-N.C.) seat, hoping to make inroads in the red state. In Wisconsin, incumbent Sen. Ron Johnson Ronald (Ron) Harold JohnsonMcConnell blocks Schumer attempt to bypass filibuster on debt hike Schumer: Raising debt limit through budget reconciliation a 'non-starter' Cruz says GOP will block Schumer from bypassing filibuster on debt hike MORE (R-Wis.) has not yet said whether he will run for another term.