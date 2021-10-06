44 percent of Republicans want Trump to run again in 2024: survey

Nearly half of Republicans want former President Trump Donald TrumpBiden announces nominations for Arts and Humanities endowments On The Money — Presented by NRHC — Democrats cross the debt ceiling Rubicon Trump endorses Diehl for Massachusetts governor, slams 'RINO' Baker MORE to run for office again in 2024, according to a survey by the Pew Research Center released Wednesday.

The survey, conducted between Sept. 13-19, 2021, showed that 67 percent of the Republicans and Republican-leaning independents said "they would like to see Trump continue to be a major political figure for many years to come" and 44 percent would like to see him run for president again.

Twenty-two percent of those respondents would prefer to support a different candidate who held views that aligned with the beliefs of the former president.

About a third of Republicans, or 32 percent, said they would not like for Trump to maintain his status as a major political figure, according to the survey.

The percentage of people who would like for Trump to remain in the major political spotlight has increased by 10 points since a survey taken in the immediate aftermath of the Jan. 6 insurrection attempt at the Capitol.

This poll follows a recent survey of Iowa residents that showed 53 percent approve of Trump, an important group to consider as the Iowa caucuses could be an important factor in Trump's possible 2024 campaign.