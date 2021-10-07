GOP Virginia lieutenant governor nominee refuses to say if she's vaccinated

Republican Virginia lieutenant governor nominee Winsome Sears refused to say whether she was vaccinated during a recent interview with CNN released on Thursday.
"My life is very public. It's just the way it is. But I want to hold certain things close," Sears, a former member of Virginia's House of Delegates, told CNN, adding that once people inquire about vaccination statuses it becomes a "slippery slope."
"What are we going to ask for now, HIV status? What else are we going to ask for?" she asked.
"We have to be very careful. We live in a freedom-loving society, America," she continued. "And if we're not careful, we're going to start asking for other things, because we have already determined that this is everybody's business."
Sears's Democratic opponent in next month's election, state Del. Hala Ayala, told CNN that she hopes Sears "gets the vaccine if she hasn't already."