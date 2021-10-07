Barletta holds wide lead over GOP rivals in early poll of Pennsylvania governor race

Former Rep. Lou Barletta Louis (Lou) James BarlettaFormer US attorney enters race for governor in Pennsylvania The Hill's Morning Report - Presented by Facebook - Biden wants Congress to pass abortion bill, pushes for Mideast cease-fire Ex-GOP Rep. Lou Barletta launches bid for Pennsylvania governor MORE (R) holds a wide lead in the GOP primary to be Pennsylvania’s next governor, according to a poll released this week.

The survey from Susquehanna Polling and Research showed Barletta has 27 percent support, more than four times that of his nearest Republican rival in the 2022 race.

“Since I launched my campaign, I’ve been working as hard as I can, traveling to all parts of Pennsylvania, to try to bring change to Harrisburg,” Barletta said in a statement to City & State.

“Polls don’t motivate me, my four daughters, ten grandchildren, and almost 13 million Pennsylvania residents motivate me to fix what’s wrong in the Commonwealth,” he added.

The second-highest-polled GOP primary candidate, state Sen. Scott Martin, only had 6 percent support.

However, 60 percent of respondents said they are undecided among the nine Republican primary candidates in the running early in the race.

A survey by the same company back in March showed Barletta had the highest name recognition among potential gubernatorial candidates.

Barletta served in the House from 2011 to 2019 and ran for the Senate in 2018, losing to Democratic incumbent Bob Casey Robert (Bob) Patrick CaseyDemocrats scramble for strategy to avoid default Biden sidesteps GOP on judicial vacancies, for now Democrats urge Biden to go all in with agenda in limbo MORE.

The Democratic side has been quiet, with no candidates coming out for a gubernatorial run yet. Experts speculate, however, that Josh Shapiro, state attorney general, will run.

Pennsylvania has been a major swing state in recent years, going for President Biden Joe BidenBiden and Xi Jinping to hold virtual summit by end of this year Facebook whistleblower to meet with Jan. 6 committee: report On The Money — Presented by NRHC — Senate nears debt ceiling ceasefire MORE in the 2020 presidential election but former President Trump Donald TrumpGraham opposes short-term debt hike, warns against being 'held hostage' to filibuster Facebook whistleblower to meet with Jan. 6 committee: report 44 percent of Republicans want Trump to run again in 2024: survey MORE in 2016. It is one of only six states whose senators caucus with two different parties.

The Susquehanna poll was conducted between Sept. 24 and Sept. 30 among 313 likely Republican voters. Its margin of error is plus or minus 5.6 percentage points.