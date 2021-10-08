Kelly raises $8 million in third quarter

Arizona Sen. Mark KellyMark KellyRuben Gallego is left's favorite to take on Sinema Senate poised to stave off debt crisis Attacks on Sinema turn increasingly personal MORE (D) announced Friday that he raised $8 million in the third quarter of 2021 for his reelection campaign, an astounding haul as he continues to flex his financial prowess.

Kelly’s campaign said in a statement that the first-term senator has raked in $18 million this cycle so far and goes into the final quarter of 2021 with $13 million in the bank, bolstering his reputation as one of his party’s strongest fundraisers in the Senate.

The third-quarter haul was made up of more than 219,000 contributions from more than 100,000 individual donors. The figure marks a jump from the $6 million Kelly raised in the second quarter of 2021.

“Every day, Mark is working with Republicans and Democrats to address the most pressing problems facing Arizona: rebuilding our economy, investing in roads, bridges, and water infrastructure, and lowering health care costs,” said campaign manager Emma Brown.

“This continued growth in grassroots support only further proves that Mark’s common-sense approach to serving Arizona is what we need in Washington right now — and all cylinders are firing to re-elect him in 2022.”

Kelly, a former astronaut who is married to former Rep. Gabrielle Giffords (D-Ariz.), was first elected to the Senate in 2020 to finish the term of the late Sen. John McCain John Sidney McCainLegislative limbo — how low can they go? Far-left bullies resort to harassing, shaming Kyrsten Sinema — it won't work Biden's Afghan blunder has weakened his hand against China MORE (R-Ariz.). He defeated then-Sen. Martha McSally Martha Elizabeth McSallyRuben Gallego is left's favorite to take on Sinema Texas not hiring private contractor for election audit Five takeaways from Arizona's audit results MORE (R-Ariz.) in part due to an overpowering fundraising operation.

The Arizona Democrat is running in one of the midterm’s most closely watched Senate contests, with Republicans making his seat a top flip opportunity for them.

Arizona has emerged as one of the most competitive states in the union in recent cycles. Sen. Kyrsten Sinema Kyrsten SinemaHouse Democrats urge leaders to keep housing in reconciliation bill Biden, Manchin huddle on reconciliation Markey: Senate must pass reconciliation package before global climate summit MORE (D-Ariz.) flipped a Senate seat in 2018, and President Biden Joe BidenArkansas lawmakers advance bill prohibiting businesses from demanding workers' vaccine status Senate approves short-term debt ceiling increase On The Money — Presented by NRHC — Senate slowly walks back from debt disaster MORE won alongside Kelly last year, becoming the first Democratic presidential nominee to win the state since 1996.

Several Republicans are angling for the shot to take Kelly on, including state Attorney General Mark Brnovich and Blake Masters, the president of the Thiel Foundation, though none have announced fundraising hauls close to those posted by Kelly.