First senator formally endorses Bass in LA mayoral bid

Cory Booker (D-N.J.) became the first U.S. senator to back Rep. Karen Bass's (D-Calif.) bid to become the next mayor of Los Angeles.

"As a former mayor myself, I know what it takes to lead a city — and I know with certainty that Karen is going to be a terrific mayor. Los Angeles is a world class city — this local race will have national and international implications. Karen is the leader L.A. needs,” Booker said in a statement on Friday.

“She has always been an unwavering voice for progress in the halls of Congress and a champion of fighting for long overdue reforms of our criminal justice system and advancing civil rights. We’ll miss her in the Capitol, but her hometown will be lucky to have her leadership and heart," he added.

Bass officially entered Los Angeles’s mayoral race in late September after weeks of speculation.

The endorsement from Booker, who previously served as Newark, N.J.’s mayor from 2006 to 2013, is also notable because he was among two other lawmakers whom Bass worked with on police reform negotiations.

The list of other endorsements Bass has received include California Democratic Reps. Pete Aguilar, Judy Chu, Mike Levin, Ted Lieu, Alan Lowenthal, Katie Porter, Lucille Roybal-Allard and Juan Vargas, according to her campaign website. She has also received an endorsement from former Sen. Barbara Boxer (D-Calif.)

Several other Democrats have also announced Los Angeles mayoral bids, including City Councilman Joe Buscaino (D), City Councilman and former state Senate leader Kevin de León (D) and Los Angeles City Attorney Mike Feuer (D).