Former President Trump Donald TrumpNIH director pleads with evangelicals to 'look at the evidence' on vaccines Trump says Grassley has his 'complete and total endorsement' Blinken to hold meetings next week with UAE, Israeli foreign ministers MORE announced during his rally in Des Moines, Iowa, that Sen. Chuck Grassley Chuck GrassleyTrump says Grassley has his 'complete and total endorsement' Trump heads to Iowa as 2024 chatter grows Photos of the Week: Manchin, California oil spill and a podium dog MORE (R-Iowa) had his “complete and total endorsement.”

“You are the greatest,” Trump said to Grassley, who was in attendance at the rally. “Look at this, he’s young!”

“I'm thrilled to announce tonight that Senator Chuck Grassley has my complete and total endorsement for reelection” the former president announced.

Grassley appeared on stage beside Trump and made brief remarks regarding the endorsement.

“I was born at night but not last night,” Grassley quipped. “So if I didn't accept the endorsement of a person that's got 91 percent of the Republican voters in Iowa, I wouldn't be too smart. I'm smart enough to accept that endorsement.”

Trump yells out that Grassley "is young," then endorses Grassley for reelection as they shake hands.



The 88-year-old Republican senator announced in late September that he would be seeking reelection for an eighth term, keeping quiet for months over whether he would be running again. According to Cook Political Report’s most recent Senate 2022 race ratings, published in mid-July, Grassley’s seat is rated as solidly Republican.

Grassley’s seat is likely to be a safe bet considering that he won his last senatorial race in 2016 by 25 points.

Earlier this year, former Rep. Abby Finkenauer Abby Lea FinkenauerTrump says Grassley has his 'complete and total endorsement' Grassley announces reelection bid The Hill's Morning Report - Presented by Alibaba - Democrats argue price before policy amid scramble MORE (D) announced that she would also be running for a Senate bid in the state, though it had been over 10 years since a Democrat senator was elected in Iowa. According to a Des Moines Register/ Mediacom Iowa poll released on Sept. 21, a hypothetical matchup found that Finkenauer trailed Grassley by 18 points.

The former president headed to Iowa amid chatter of a 2024 bid. According to a poll released this week, 53 percent of Iowans viewed the former president favorably, while 45 percent have an unfavorable opinion. The polling results proved a far better performance than at any time in his presidency.

Trump has teased the idea of another presidential bid privately and publicly for months, stating that his supporters will be "very happy," with his decision on running.