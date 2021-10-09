Texas gubernatorial candidate Allen West says he has coronavirus-related pneumonia

Texas Republican gubernatorial candidate Allen West announced Saturday night that he has pneumonia related to a COVID-19 infection.

The former Florida representative and lieutenant colonel announced on Twitter that there was "concern" about his oxygen saturation levels, which are at 89 percent.

"I want to thank all of you for your prayers. Angela and I just completed the monoclonal antibody infusion therapy and are in the observation period. There’s a concern about my oxygen saturation levels, which are at 89 and they should be at 95," West said.

"My chest X-rays do show COVID pneumonia, not serious. I am probably going to be admitted to the hospital," he added.

2/ My chest X-rays do show COVID pneumonia, not serious. I am probably going to be admitted to the hospital. — Allen West (@AllenWest) October 9, 2021

The news comes after West, a critic of current Texas Gov. Greg Abbott Greg AbbottTexas gubernatorial candidate Allen West says he has coronavirus-related pneumonia Appeals court temporarily reinstates Texas abortion law Texas school district tightens library restrictions after complaints about anti-racist book: report MORE (R) announced on Friday that both he and his wife had contracted the disease.

West clarified at the end of a series of tweets that his wife, Angela, is vaccinated. However, West himself has not yet had the jab. According to the Friday Twitter post, West said that he was experiencing a low-grade fever and light body aches.

He added that he was suspending his in-person campaign events until he was cleared to return.

"Col. West will be available through virtual means to do events until his family's health issue is rectified. He is already taking Hydroxychloroquine and Ivermectin protocols," the tweet read.



West said that he believes that getting the vaccine should be an individual choice.



The status update from the candidate marks a more serious escalation of a disease that has been known to have dangerous effects on the lungs and the cardiovascular system. Patients with more severe cases of COVID-19 have reported shortness of breath and low oxygen saturation levels.



West is running in the Republican gubernatorial primary in an effort to unseat Abbott and has been critical of the governor's handling of the coronavirus pandemic as well as his stance on immigration at the Texas-Mexico border.



West announced in July that he would be stepping down as chair of the Texas Republican GOP to challenge Abbott in the 2022 primary race.