Texas gubernatorial candidate says COVID-19 hospitalization made him 'more dedicated to fighting against vaccine mandates'

Texas gubernatorial candidate Allen West, who is currently recovering from a case of COVID-19, said his hospitalization with the virus has made him “more dedicated to fighting against vaccine mandates.”

West, who announced Saturday night that he has coronavirus-related pneumonia, advocated for monoclonal antibody infusion therapy as a way to combat COVID-19 instead of vaccines.

“I can attest that, after this experience, I am even more dedicated to fighting against vaccine mandates. Instead of enriching the pockets of Big Pharma and corrupt bureaucrats and politicians, we should be advocating the monoclonal antibody infusion therapy,” Allen said on Twitter from the hospital Sunday morning.

Allen and his wife Angela underwent monoclonal antibody infusion therapy at a Dallas emergency room on Saturday, the candidate revealed in a tweet. He said he now has natural immunity and double the antibodies.

West, a former GOP U.S. House member representing Florida and the ex-chair of the Texas Republican Party, is running to unseat sitting Gov. Greg Abbott Greg AbbottTexas gubernatorial candidate Allen West says he has coronavirus-related pneumonia Appeals court temporarily reinstates Texas abortion law Texas school district tightens library restrictions after complaints about anti-racist book: report MORE (R-Texas), whom he has criticized for his handling of the pandemic and his stance on immigration at the Texas-Mexico border.

State Sen. Don Huffines (R) is also running a primary bid against Abbott.

West wrote on Twitter that if he is elected governor he will “crush” any individuals who attempt to implement vaccine mandates.

“As Governor of Texas, I will vehemently crush anyone forcing vaccine mandates in the Lone Star State. There are far better protocols that individual citizens can utilize and decide for themselves,” Allen said.

“Our bodies are our last sanctuary of liberty and freedom, I will defend that for everyone, even the progressive socialist jackasses who must be saved from themselves,” he added.

Angela West, who is vaccinated, was released from the hospital to return home, according to a tweet from Allen. The candidate, who has not yet received the shot, is still at Medical City in Plano, Texas.

West said his oxygen saturation levels are now between 94 and 96, after previously dropping to 85. He said his blood pressure is at 120 over 74 and his recent temperature was 98.7.

West has suspended in-person campaign events until he is cleared to return to the trail.

Abbott tested positive for COVID-19 in a breakthrough case in August. At the time of his announcement, he said he was experiencing no symptoms.

More than 72 percent of Texans aged 12 and older are at least partially inoculated against COVID-19, according to the state’s vaccine tracker.