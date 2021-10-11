Pennsylvania Attorney General Josh Shapiro enters governor's race

Pennsylvania Attorney General Josh Shapiro (D) is making his long awaited entry into the Keystone State’s gubernatorial race Wednesday.

Shapiro will formally kick off his bid to replace term-limited Gov. Tom Wolf Tom WolfFour Democratic governors agree to share gun crime data in effort to thwart violence Overnight Health Care — Presented by EMAA — Biden unravels Trump rule banning clinics from abortion referrals COVID-19 long-haulers plead for government action MORE (D) with a campaign speech in Pittsburgh, campaign communications director Will Simons confirmed to The Associated Press.

Simons did not respond to multiple requests for comment from The Hill.

Shapiro enters the race as the heavy favorite to win the Democratic nomination in the race, as mounting speculation that he would launch a bid largely froze the field. Shapiro enjoys a close relationship with Wolf and entered 2021 with $2.7 million in the bank.

Prior to being elected attorney general in 2016, Shapiro served as a state representative and chair of the Montgomery County commissioners board. While he was elected and reelected statewide with little name recognition, his name has been in state and national headlines recently as he fights against Republican efforts to audit the results of the 2020 presidential election on baseless claims of election fraud.

Shapiro also gained prominence by leading a sweeping investigation into allegations of child sexual abuse by clergy in the Catholic Church that garnered international attention.

The Republican primary is packed with candidates, including former Rep. Lou Barletta Louis (Lou) James BarlettaBarletta holds wide lead over GOP rivals in early poll of Pennsylvania governor race Former US attorney enters race for governor in Pennsylvania The Hill's Morning Report - Presented by Facebook - Biden wants Congress to pass abortion bill, pushes for Mideast cease-fire MORE, former lieutenant governor candidate Joe Gale, activist Charlie Gerow and more.

The Pennsylvania race is expected to be one of the most competitive gubernatorial contests in the country next year after the Keystone State saw a slew of narrow margins in recent cycles. Former President Trump Donald TrumpFormer Trump cybersecurity official says GOP leaders have 'lost control' of voter base: 'This is a death spiral' Pence treads carefully with Trump Grisham thinks Trump will run in 2024 and have no 'guardrails' MORE won Pennsylvania by under 1 percentage point in 2016, and President Biden Joe BidenMajority of Americans concerned about cyberattacks on critical groups: poll Labor secretary says 194K jobs added in September was 'not the best number' Biden task force has reunited 52 families separated under Trump: report MORE took it by just over 1 percentage point in November.