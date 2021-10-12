Scalise raises $5.3M in latest quarter

House Minority Whip Steve Scalise Stephen (Steve) Joseph ScaliseThe Hill's Morning Report - Presented by Altria - Political crosscurrents persist for Biden, Dems Former Trump cybersecurity official says GOP leaders have 'lost control' of voter base: 'This is a death spiral' Sunday shows - Scalise won't say if election was stolen under questioning from Fox's Chris Wallace MORE (R-La.) pulled in $5.3 million in the third quarter of the year, his campaign announced on Tuesday, bringing his year-to-date total to nearly $21.5 million.

More than one third of that haul — $1.9 million — will go to the National Republican Congressional Committee (NRCC), Scalise’s campaign said. The GOP needs a net gain of just five seats next year to recapture control of the House.

“Taking back the House has NEVER been more important than it is right now,” Scalise said in a statement. “I'm doing everything I can – connecting with donors all across the country and raising money directly for battleground Members – to ensure that we have the resources needed to win next fall.”

Scalise himself isn’t expected to face a competitive reelection bid next year. He represents a deep red district in eastern Louisiana that elected him to a seventh term in the House last year by a nearly 47-point margin. Former President Trump Donald TrumpPennsylvania Attorney General Josh Shapiro enters governor's race GOP lawmakers introduce measure in support of Columbus Day Bannon's subpoena snub sets up big decision for Biden DOJ MORE, meanwhile, carried Scalise’s district by roughly 38 points.

For Scalise, that means that he can more freely transfer funds to the NRCC and other GOP candidates in more competitive districts.

As of October, Scalise has given more than $10 million to the Republican House campaign arm this year, and his campaign said on Tuesday that he helped raise money for 11 incumbent House Republicans through his digital program.