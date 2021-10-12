Cheney raises $1.7 million in third quarter

Rep. Liz Cheney Elizabeth (Liz) Lynn CheneySunday shows - Scalise won't say if election was stolen under questioning from Fox's Chris Wallace Cheney blasts Scalise for refusing to say Biden legitimately won election Majority of Americans express dissatisfaction with democracy, and gerrymanderers race to the bottom MORE (R-Wyo.) raised $1.7 million in the third quarter of 2021 as she faces off against a Trump-backed primary challenger in her reelection bid.

The quarterly fundraising haul is the second largest she has ever raised for a three-month period, just shy of her personal $1.9 million record, which she achieved in the second quarter of 2021.

Cheney’s campaign said she finished the quarter with nearly $3.7 million in the bank, having raised over $5 million in total this year.

“Rep. Cheney continues to receive historic levels of support because she is upholding her oath to the Constitution, delivering for the people she represents in Wyoming, and offering a serious path forward for the Republican Party," Amy Edmonds, a senior adviser for Cheney’s campaign, said in a statement.

"She is humbled that so many are standing with her in this fight and she will never waver in her commitment to Wyoming or her determination to do what’s right for our country,” she added.

The campaign’s latest fundraising haul was first reported by The Casper Star-Tribune.

Strong fundraising will likely be key for Cheney to overcome a primary challenge from Harriet Hageman, a lawyer and erstwhile ally who is running with former President Trump Donald TrumpPennsylvania Attorney General Josh Shapiro enters governor's race GOP lawmakers introduce measure in support of Columbus Day Bannon's subpoena snub sets up big decision for Biden DOJ MORE’s endorsement.

Cheney infuriated the GOP base earlier this year when she voted to impeach Trump over his role in inciting the Jan. 6 insurrection. She has continued to lambast him since he left office, further fueling anger against her both from the GOP grassroots and Trump’s orbit.

Allies of the former president have come out strong against Cheney, and Hageman is expected to be exorbitantly well-funded. Some of Cheney’s allies are also getting off the bench, including former President George W. Bush, who will hold a fundraiser for her later this month.

Hageman, who launched her campaign last month, has not yet disclosed her early fundraising figures.