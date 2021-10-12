Allen West released from hospital after COVID-19 treatment

Texas Republican gubernatorial candidate Allen West on Monday revealed that he was released from the hospital after battling pneumonia related to a COVID-19 infection.

West, who is not vaccinated, was admitted to a hospital in Texas on Saturday. At the time he tweeted that he had concerning oxygen saturation levels.

On Monday, West posted a video to his social media accounts explaining that he had returned home and thanking supporters for their well wishes.

Back at home with a special message for you: https://t.co/6lSfpvkMqx — Allen West (@AllenWest) October 12, 2021

"I'm doing very well. I'm now back at the house. And I want to send out big shoutouts to the staff here in the COVID unit of the Medical City Green Oaks Texas," he said.

West said he received monoclonal antibody infusion therapy and treatment with a budesonide nebulizer, which is typically used by asthma patients.

He also took aim at COVID-19 vaccine mandates, saying that other treatments are possible.

“This should not be about forcing people to take a certain shot,” he said.

“One of the things that I’ve learned, there are so many other protocols out there that we should be recommending to people,” he added. “I want to make sure that the Texas Medical Board, Texas Nursing Board, Texas Pharmacy Board, never interfere and get in the way of what’s best for you and your relationship with your doctor and your body.”

West has previously stated that he had taken both the anti-parasitic drug ivermectin and antimalarial drug hydroxychloroquine in an effort to combat COVID-19. Neither have been approved for the treatment of the virus, according to The Washington Post.

The gubernatorial hopeful added in his Monday video that he hopes to get back to doing campaign events as soon as he tests negative for COVID-19.

“I’m looking forward to getting back out there,” he said, adding that he would be doing virtual campaign events until he tested negative for the coronavirus and that he “may need some time to rest and recuperate.”

West announced his bid for governor in July after he stepped down from his role as chair of the Texas Republican Party. He has been critical of Texas Gov. Greg Abbott Greg AbbottAbbott bans vaccine mandates from any 'entity in Texas' West says COVID-19 hospitalization made him 'more dedicated' to fight against vaccine mandates Texas gubernatorial candidate Allen West says he has coronavirus-related pneumonia MORE's (R) handling of the pandemic.