Hochul jumps out to early lead in NY governor's primary: poll

New York Gov. Kathy Hochul Kathy HochulNo charges for passenger in LaGuardia emergency landing Four Democratic governors agree to share gun crime data in effort to thwart violence Watchdog: De Blasio misused security detail for personal benefit MORE has an early lead in the Democratic primary for next year’s gubernatorial race, according to a new Marist Poll released Tuesday.

The survey shows Hochul with 44 percent support among registered Democrats in a hypothetical three-way primary with state Attorney General Letitia James and New York City Public Advocate Jumaane Williams. James comes in second with 28 percent and Williams at third with 15 percent. Another 13 percent of Democrats say they are unsure.

Hochul came to power this year after replacing Gov. Andrew Cuomo Andrew CuomoDe Blasio privately says he plans to run for New York governor: report NY Democratic Party chair endorses Hochul bid for governor Are the cases against R. Kelly, Larry Nassar and Prince Andrew 'wins' for #MeToo? MORE (D) when he resigned following an avalanche of sexual assault and misconduct allegations. Hochul had served as Cuomo’s lieutenant governor and has said she will run next year when his term would have been up.

In a four-way primary in which Cuomo runs for a fourth term, Hochul still leads the pack at 36 percent, followed by James with 24 percent, Cuomo with 19 percent and Williams with 9 percent.

The survey does not poll support of New York Mayor Bill de Blasio Bill de BlasioNew York City to phase out controversial gifted and talented program Watchdog: De Blasio misused security detail for personal benefit De Blasio privately says he plans to run for New York governor: report MORE and Rep. Thomas Suozzi, both of whom are mulling gubernatorial bids.

The poll marks the first significant gauge of support as the primary field starts to come into shape. James is widely viewed as laying the groundwork for a primary bid, while Williams has already launched an exploratory committee to look into a gubernatorial run.

Hochul, too, has already started beefing up her campaign apparatus, including hiring more aides and expanding her fundraising efforts.

The new governor has prioritized curbing the coronavirus pandemic since taking office, and 49 percent of state residents approve of the job she’s doing, compared with just 31 percent who disapprove.

The Marist poll surveyed 822 adults and 389 registered Democrats from Oct. 4-7. The poll has a margin of error of 6.9 points among Democratic voters.