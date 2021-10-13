Rubio rakes in $6 million for reelection bid in latest fundraising quarter

Sen. Marco Rubio Marco Antonio RubioNikki Haley gets lifetime post on Clemson Board of Trustees Does Virginia race hold much deeper problems for Democrats? Congress comes to the aid of Libyan people, passing bill ordering probe into war crimes and torture MORE (R-Fla.) ramped up his fundraising pace in the third quarter of the year, bringing in $6 million as he gears up for his 2022 reelection bid.

The $6 million haul is an improvement over the roughly $4 million he raised in the second quarter when his main Democratic rival, Rep. Val Demings Valdez (Val) Venita DemingsDeSantis tops Crist, Fried in poll of Florida governor race What happened to Marco Rubio, Time mag's 'Republican Savior' of 2013? Democrats face bleak outlook in Florida MORE (D-Fla.), beat him out by nearly $700,000. He’s now slated to enter the last stretch of 2021 with about $9.6 million in cash on hand.

So far this year, Rubio has raised nearly $12 million for his reelection bid. His latest fundraising total was first reported by Fox News.

Rubio’s Senate seat is among a handful that Democrats are hoping to flip next year in their bid to keep and or expand their razor-thin majority in the upper chamber. While the party’s nominating contest is still in its infancy, Demings has emerged as the early favorite to challenge Rubio in 2022.

Despite its reputation as a perennial battleground, however, Florida has proven an elusive target for Democrats in recent years. The 2018 midterm elections saw Democrats lose their hold on one of the state’s Senate seats, while simultaneously falling in the governor’s race to now-Gov. Ron DeSantis Ron DeSantisOvernight Health Care — Presented by The National Council for Mental Wellbeing — Progressives: Medicare benefit expansions 'not negotiable' Texas governor opens new front on vaccine mandates Florida fines county .5M for violating COVID-19 vaccine passport ban MORE (R).

Things have only gotten more difficult from there. Former President Trump Donald TrumpHouse votes to raise debt ceiling Georgia reporter says state will 'continue to be a premier battleground' Elections administrator in Texas county Trump won resigns after campaign to oust her MORE carried Florida for a second time in 2020, beating President Biden Joe BidenHouse votes to raise debt ceiling On The Money — House kicks debt ceiling standoff to December Overnight Health Care — Presented by The National Council for Mental Wellbeing — Progressives: Medicare benefit expansions 'not negotiable' MORE there by a more than 3-point margin — a relative landslide by Sunshine State standards.

But Florida remains far from a shoe-in for Republicans. For one thing, it’s astonishingly expensive to run a statewide campaign there, given its 10 media markets, vast size and large, diverse population. And Demings has proven to be a formidable fundraiser in her own right.