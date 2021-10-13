Obama to stump for Murphy in New Jersey governor's race

Former President Obama Barack Hussein ObamaMcAuliffe, Youngkin in dead heat: poll McAuliffe brings in big guns as Democratic worries grow over Virginia Is the Biden administration afraid of trade? MORE will campaign for New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy (D) in the coming days, according to two sources familiar with planning.

Details for the event are still being ironed out, the sources say.

Obama is lending a hand to Murphy as polls show the governor leading his opponent Jack Ciattarelli 50 percent to 41 percent, according to a Stockton University poll. But Democrats say they are trying to generate higher than expected turnout in the key race.

Murphy, a former ambassador to Germany and former Goldman Sachs executive, has sought to tie Ciattarelli to former President Trump Donald TrumpHouse votes to raise debt ceiling Georgia reporter says state will 'continue to be a premier battleground' Elections administrator in Texas county Trump won resigns after campaign to oust her MORE during his reelection campaign.

Obama will also campaign alongside Terry McAuliffe in the Virginia gubernatorial election as polls show a competitive race with Republican Glenn Youngkin.

Obama campaigned for Murphy in 2017, directing some of his speech at Trump.

"We are rejecting a politics of fear," Obama said at the time. "Some of the politics we see now, we thought we put that to bed ... This is the 21st century, not the 19th century."