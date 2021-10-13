Nonprofit founder launches bid to replace Rep. Kind in Wisconsin

The founder of a nonprofit has launched a 2022 primary bid to replace Rep. Ron Kind Ronald (Ron) James KindBottom line Wisconsin governor seeks to intervene in redistricting case Retail group backs minimum corporate tax, increased IRS enforcement MORE (D) in Wisconsin.

Rebecca Cooke, a Democrat, announced her candidacy on Wednesday, framing her announcement around her work in rural areas and upbringing among western Wisconsin farmers.

“Our rural communities face unique challenges, and it’s clear that Washington isn’t working for us. I’m running for Congress to better serve communities across Wisconsin, provide more opportunities for success, and be a relentless fighter for our way of life,” Cooke said in an emailed statement.

Kind announced that he will not seek reelection for his seat in 2022 after serving in the position since 1997. Kind's district is a competitive one — he narrowly won reelection over his GOP competitor with 51 percent of the vote in November.

Kind is also one of seven House Democrats representing a district that was carried by former President Trump Donald TrumpHouse votes to raise debt ceiling Georgia reporter says state will 'continue to be a premier battleground' Elections administrator in Texas county Trump won resigns after campaign to oust her MORE in 2020.

In 2016, Cooke launched a nonprofit called the Red Letter Grant in 2016 to help female entrepreneurs. The group said that it has helped 23 women launch businesses in its first five years.

“We face big challenges as a country, and we need to urgently address the cost of healthcare, create good-paying jobs and opportunity, ensure equal access to education and broadband, make smart infrastructure investments, and protect the dignity and hard work of all Wisconsinites,” Cooke's statement continued.

“Our rural communities are tired of Washington turning its back on us, and I’m ready to get to work because we need representation with the lived experience and drive to get results for our region,” she added.

Cooke was appointed by Gov. Tony Evers Tony EversWisconsin governor apologizes for indigenous boarding schools 'Woke,' 'multiculturalism,' 'equity': Wisconsin GOP proposes banning words from schools Federal court says Wisconsin redistricting case can proceed MORE (D) to the Wisconsin Economic Development Corporation. She's facing two other Democratic candidates, while only one Republican has announced their candidacy.

If her campaign bid is successful in 2022, Cooke would become the district's first female representative.