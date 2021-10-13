Trump holds 35-point leads over DeSantis, Pence in new poll

Former President Trump Donald TrumpHouse votes to raise debt ceiling Georgia reporter says state will 'continue to be a premier battleground' Elections administrator in Texas county Trump won resigns after campaign to oust her MORE holds a 35-point lead over Florida. Gov. Ron DeSantis Ron DeSantisOvernight Health Care — Presented by The National Council for Mental Wellbeing — Progressives: Medicare benefit expansions 'not negotiable' Texas governor opens new front on vaccine mandates Florida fines county .5M for violating COVID-19 vaccine passport ban MORE and former Vice President Mike Pence Michael (Mike) Richard PenceWhat's at stake if Trump wins in 2024? Single-party authoritarian rule Press: Where's Merrick Garland when we need him? Grassley's embrace of Trump shakes GOP landscape MORE in a hypothetical 2024 GOP primary match-up, a new Morning Consult-Politico poll found.

Forty-seven percent of respondents in the survey said they would vote for Trump, while only 12 percent each said they would vote for DeSantis or Pence, the only candidates other than Trump to hit double-digit support.

The huge lead highlights the popularity Trump, who has repeatedly floated but not confirmed another White House run, continues to enjoy in the Republican Party.

He has said, however, his supporters will be “very happy” when he does announce his decision, and that he could easily defeat other candidates and believes “most people would drop out” if he entered the race.

“If I faced [DeSantis], I'd beat him like I would beat everyone else,” Trump said in an interview earlier this month. “I think most people would drop out. I think he would drop out.”

Pence, meanwhile, has struggled to walk the line of distancing himself from Trump without alienating his supporters.

"I can tell you that we parted amicably at the end of the administration, and we've talked a number of times since we both left office,” he said recently. "But I believe that our entire focus today should be on the future.”

The poll surveyed 1,999 registered voters between Oct. 8 and Oct. 11. Its margin of error is plus or minus 2 percentage points.