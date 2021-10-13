Thiel backing Trump-supported challenger to Cheney: report

Tech billionaire Peter Thiel is reportedly backing Trump-supported attorney Harriet Hageman in her campaign to oust Rep. Liz Cheney Elizabeth (Liz) Lynn CheneyCheney raises .7 million in third quarter Sunday shows - Scalise won't say if election was stolen under questioning from Fox's Chris Wallace Cheney blasts Scalise for refusing to say Biden legitimately won election MORE (R-Wyo.) from Congress.

Politico reported Wednesday, citing Hageman’s third-quarter fundraising report, that Thiel donated $5,800 to Hageman’s campaign, which is the largest amount a donor can contribute to a candidate.

Hageman’s third-quarter fundraising report will be released to the public Friday, according to Politico.

Trump threw his support behind Hageman’s House campaign last month, making good on his promise to oppose the three-term congresswoman who voted for his second impeachment in January.

A number of the former president’s top supporters are shelling out money for Hageman, in addition to Thiel.

Wyoming businessman Timothy Mellon, who was the largest backer of the pro-Trump America First Action super PAC during the 2020 cycle, has also donated to Cheney, as has Dallas real estate executive James Mabrey, Apple associate general counsel Douglas Vetter and Florida medical company executive Peter Lamelas, according to Politico.

Lynette Friess, the widow of Foster Friess, a top GOP donor and large supporter of Trump, has also reportedly contributed to Hageman’s campaign.

Hageman is already raking in a considerable amount of cash ahead of the 2022 race. A person familiar with the fundraising totals told Politico that the attorney brought in roughly $300,000 in the first three weeks of her campaign.

Cheney, however — despite the internal difficulties she has faced within the GOP — is still proving to be a prolific fundraiser as she battles Trump world to hold on to her perch in the House.

The congresswoman’s campaign announced on Tuesday that she raised $1.7 million in the third quarter of 2021, which was the second-largest amount she has ever brought in within a three-month period.

She ended the quarter with almost $3.7 million in the bank, and brought her total fundraising this year to more than $5 million.

And while she was ousted from her leadership role within the GOP, Cheney still has prominent allies within the party.

Former President George W. Bush is scheduled to hold a fundraiser for the congresswoman this month, which will be co-hosted by Karl Rove Karl Christian RoveCheney allies flock to her defense against Trump challenge Trump rips Bush for backing Cheney Matthew McConaughey on potential political run: 'I'm measuring it' MORE — a longtime Bush political adviser and someone who consulted with Trump during his 2020 reelection campaign.

Thiel, a PayPal co-founder and an early Facebook investor, is using his billionaire status to shake up a number of races in the 2022 cycle.

He garnered attention after making two separate $10 million contributions to super PACs backing venture capitalist J.D. Vance in Ohio’s Senate race, and Thiel Foundation executive Blake Masters in his bid to oust Sen. Mark Kelley (D-Ariz.).

The Hill reached out to Cheney for comment.