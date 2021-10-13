Trump to call into rally featuring Virginia GOP figures

Former President Trump Donald TrumpHouse votes to raise debt ceiling Georgia reporter says state will 'continue to be a premier battleground' Elections administrator in Texas county Trump won resigns after campaign to oust her MORE is slated to call into a rally featuring prominent Virginia Republican figures on Wednesday, less than three weeks out from Election Day.

The rally, which is hosted by Virginia-based conservative talk show host John Fredericks, will feature lieutenant governor nominee Winsome Sears and state Sen. Amanda Chase (R), among other GOP lawmakers and candidates. Republican gubernatorial nominee Glenn Youngkin will notably not be in attendance.

The news comes as the race grows increasingly tighter between Youngkin and former Gov. Terry McAuliffe (D). Most polls show McAuliffe holding a slight lead but well within the margin of error. The nonpartisan Cook Political Report rates the race as a "toss-up."

ADVERTISEMENT

While the election is being viewed as a bellwether for voters ahead of the midterms, it is also being viewed as a test case on whether Democrats should tie their GOP opponents to the former president. McAuliffe and his Democratic allies have taken every opportunity to tie Youngkin to Trump, who lost the state in 2016 and 2020. Trump endorsed Youngkin shortly after he won the Virginia GOP nominating convention earlier this year. Youngkin has said he is honored to have Trump's endorsement, but the two notably have not campaigned together this year.

Trump said in an interview with Fredericks last month that Youngkin will not win without his support base.

"The only guys that win are the guys that embrace the MAGA movement,” Trump said.