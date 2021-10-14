Progressive veterans group endorses McAuliffe in Virginia governor's race

Progressive veterans group VoteVets on Thursdayendorsed former Virginia Gov. Terry McAuliffe (D) in the state's gubernatorial election.

"As the son of an Army veteran and the dad of a Marine, Terry McAuliffe knows what it means to be in a military family, what challenges they face, and the sacrifices they make," said Retired Lt. Col. Alexander Vindman Alexander VindmanShould reporters Woodward, Costa have sat on Milley-Trump bombshell for months? Overnight Defense & National Security — Milley becomes lightning rod Joint Chiefs Chairman Milley becomes lightning rod on right MORE, a senior adviser to the group.

Vindman, who retired last year and testified against former President Trump Donald TrumpTim Scott takes in .3 million in third quarter Trump calls into Take Back Virginia Rally to hype Youngkin Overnight Defense & National Security — Partisan extremism poses 'growing problem' among veterans MORE during his first impeachment, went on to say a vote for Republican nominee Glenn Youngkin amounted to a vote for "Trumpism."

"I have seen Trumpism up close, and I have seen how its aim is to systematically destroy the very fabric of the Republic. Glenn Youngkin is Donald Trump's agent in Virginia -- period," Vindman said. "A vote for Youngkin is a vote for Trump, and a vote for Youngkin is a vote to ensure that Donald Trump gets Virginia's electoral votes in 2024. We must protect our Republic and our right to our vote. We must elect Terry McAuliffe."

Vindman's remarks reflect McAuliffe's strategy of tying Youngkin to Trump, who lost Virginia in the 2016 and 2020 presidential contests.

Virginia is home to over 100,000 U.S. military service members and the largest naval station in the world in Norfolk, making the military vote key.

McAuliffe's campaign announced in July that the former governor was endorsed by over 150 veterans and military family members. Youngkin has also touted support from the veterans' community, launching the Veterans for Youngkin coalition and rolling out a plan to support veterans in July.

The two candidates are locked in a tight race, with most polls showing McAuliffe slightly leading Youngkin but well within the margin of error. The non-partisan Cook Political Report has rated the race as a "toss-up."