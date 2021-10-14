DNC unveils new ads targeting minority voters in Virginia's governors race

The Democratic National Committee (DNC) rolled out a new ad campaign targeting minority voters in Virginia ahead of the state's off-year gubernatorial election.

The campaign includes a six-figure ad buy on Black radio stations and a five-figure buy on Spanish-language radio stations and Asian American and Pacific Islander print media.

The Hill was the first outlet to report on the ads, which are a new investment on top of the DNC's $5 million investment in Virginia.

ADVERTISEMENT

The ads highlight Democratic gubernatorial nominee and former Gov. Terry McAuliffe's record as governor on issues like health care, job creation and education. The spots also make the contrast between McAuliffe and Republican nominee Glenn Youngkin, while tying Youngkin to former President Trump Donald TrumpTim Scott takes in .3 million in third quarter Trump calls into Take Back Virginia Rally to hype Youngkin Overnight Defense & National Security — Partisan extremism poses 'growing problem' among veterans MORE.

“The choice is clear: Virginians will be supporting Terry McAuliffe because he has a real plan to create jobs, end this pandemic and give every Virginia child a world-class education," DNC Chairman Jaime Harrison Jaime HarrisonTim Scott takes in .3 million in third quarter The Hill's Morning Report - Presented by Alibaba - To vote or not? Pelosi faces infrastructure decision Milwaukee making pitch to host Democratic National Convention MORE said in a statement to The Hill. "Meanwhile, Glenn Youngkin would ban abortion, decimate funding for public schools and bring Donald Trump’s agenda to Virginia.”

The McAuliffe and Youngkin campaigns have both worked to appeal to racial minority voters ahead of Election Day on Nov. 2. McAuliffe has touted his support from Virginia's Black community, pointing to his campaign co-chairs Virginia Senate President Pro Tempore Louise Lucas (D), House of Delegates Majority Leader Charniele Herring (D), and Richmond Mayor Levar Stoney (D). The former governor has also touted support from Latino leaders, including Del. Alfonso Lopez (D), the first Latino Democratic elected to the state's General Assembly.

Youngkin has also touted support from minority voters and groups including the Hampton Roads Black Caucus and over 100 members of Virginia's Hispanic and Latino community.

Black, Latino, Hispanic, and AAPI voters had a major impact on elections up and down the ballot in 2020. Black and AAPI voters played a major role in flipping Georgia blue, while Latino and Hispanic helped Republicans win House seats in Florida and California.